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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Salutes Heroic Pilot Capt. Smit Machaar, Demands Padma Shri and Overhaul of Aviation Medical and Security Protocols
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Praising an extraordinary act of courage and quick-thinking that saved hundreds of lives from a major air catastrophe, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has formally urged the Central Government to confer the prestigious Padma Shri award upon Indian pilot Capt. Smit Machaar.
Lauding his exceptional presence of mind during a sudden and high-risk mid-air crisis, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that Capt. Machaar demonstrated extraordinary bravery and kept the aircraft stable under extreme pressure, preventing a massive tragedy. He emphasized that such selfless valor brings immense pride to the nation and deserves the highest national recognition to inspire generations to come.
Amidst this praise, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon also raised critical safety concerns regarding commercial aviation, asserting that passenger security and emergency preparedness must undergo an immediate structural overhaul. Pointing out that current flight safety protocols heavily rely on basic first-aid training for cabin crew, he noted that such limited instruction is wholly inadequate during critical health or security emergencies at 35,000 feet.
To bridge these vital gaps, he strongly demanded that regulatory authorities mandate the deployment of at least one qualified B.Sc. Nurse on every commercial flight to handle medical crises professionally. Furthermore, expressing concern that flights are predominantly manned by young female cabin crew who face severe physical limitations during aggressive mid-air incidents or security threats, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon insisted that every flight must have at least two male cabin crew members to ensure robust physical security, crowd control, and safety management.
Lauding his exceptional presence of mind during a sudden and high-risk mid-air crisis, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that Capt. Machaar demonstrated extraordinary bravery and kept the aircraft stable under extreme pressure, preventing a massive tragedy. He emphasized that such selfless valor brings immense pride to the nation and deserves the highest national recognition to inspire generations to come.
Amidst this praise, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon also raised critical safety concerns regarding commercial aviation, asserting that passenger security and emergency preparedness must undergo an immediate structural overhaul. Pointing out that current flight safety protocols heavily rely on basic first-aid training for cabin crew, he noted that such limited instruction is wholly inadequate during critical health or security emergencies at 35,000 feet.
To bridge these vital gaps, he strongly demanded that regulatory authorities mandate the deployment of at least one qualified B.Sc. Nurse on every commercial flight to handle medical crises professionally. Furthermore, expressing concern that flights are predominantly manned by young female cabin crew who face severe physical limitations during aggressive mid-air incidents or security threats, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon insisted that every flight must have at least two male cabin crew members to ensure robust physical security, crowd control, and safety management.
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