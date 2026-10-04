Junkies Coder Launches Dedicated Mobile App Development Services For Businesses In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 7:38 am - Junkies Coder has launched dedicated mobile app development services for Saudi businesses, covering iOS, Android, cross-platform apps, Arabic-English experiences, AI integration, and scalable digital solutions.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - October 2, 2026 - Junkies Coder has launched a dedicated mobile app development offering for businesses in Saudi Arabia, expanding its services for organizations building digital products for users and customers across the Kingdom.

The new offering covers the development of native iOS and Android applications as well as cross-platform mobile solutions. It is designed to support projects from early product discovery and user experience planning through application development, quality assurance, deployment, and ongoing technical support.

The launch places particular attention on the requirements of Saudi users and businesses. Mobile applications can be developed with Arabic and English interfaces, right-to-left user experiences, localized application flows, and integrations with relevant business systems and digital services.

Junkies Coder is also incorporating artificial intelligence capabilities into its mobile application development approach where they are relevant to a project. Potential use cases include intelligent recommendations, workflow automation, personalization, analytics, conversational features, and AI-assisted business processes.

“Our Saudi-focused mobile app development offering is designed to address the technical and localization requirements of businesses building digital products for the Kingdom,” said Shalehin Modasia, Founder of Junkies Coder.“We are focusing on combining scalable application engineering with user experiences that are appropriate for the local market.”

The offering supports businesses across areas including ecommerce, fintech, automotive, agriculture, logistics, and other sectors undergoing digital transformation. Depending on project requirements, applications can be connected with APIs, cloud infrastructure, analytics platforms, payment services, enterprise software, and third-party systems.

Security and data considerations are also incorporated into the planning process for Saudi-focused projects. Requirements related to application architecture, access controls, integrations, data handling, and applicable local compliance considerations can be assessed during the discovery and technical planning stages.

The development process begins with understanding the business objective, target users, application requirements, and technical environment. This is followed by product planning and UI/UX design before engineering, testing, deployment, and post-launch support. The approach allows project requirements to be evaluated before technical implementation begins.

The launch further expands Junkies Coder's presence in the Middle Eastern market and provides Saudi businesses with access to mobile application engineering capabilities covering product strategy, design, development, testing, deployment, and maintenance.

Junkies Coder provides custom software, mobile application, AI, and enterprise technology development services for organizations in different markets. Its development capabilities include mobile applications, artificial intelligence solutions, custom software, enterprise systems, and emerging technology projects.

Businesses seeking more information about the new Saudi-focused mobile app development offering can visit the company's official Saudi Arabia service page.

Company: Junkies Coder

Website:

Saudi Arabia Mobile App Development: sa/services/mobile-app-development-company-in-saudi-arabia