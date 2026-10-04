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In the Age of AI, Why Human Stories Still Matter: Arshi Jamil and the Future of Literature
(MENAFN- FNN 15) Artificial intelligence can now produce essays, poems, and stories in seconds. But as machines become better at generating language, a more difficult question is emerging for writers and readers: what makes a story genuinely human?
For author Arshi Jamil, whose published work includes The One-Hour Entrepreneur and Self-Leadership, the question comes at a time when the boundaries between technology, writing, and creativity are becoming increasingly difficult to define. Jamil is among a growing generation of authors whose work exists alongside a rapidly changing digital publishing environment.
Generative AI has moved quickly from being a specialist technology to an everyday writing tool. It can produce a draft, suggest alternative wording, summarize material, and generate entire pieces of prose within seconds.
For publishers and authors, that presents both an opportunity and a problem.
AI can make parts of the writing process faster. But speed is not necessarily the same as creativity.
A human writer does not simply arrange words. Stories are often shaped by memory, personal experience, cultural background, emotion, and individual observation. Those influences can be difficult to separate from the finished work.
That distinction is becoming increasingly important as the publishing industry considers what should count as authorship.
Where does the human author begin?
The legal debate is already moving beyond theory.
In January 2025, the US Copyright Office concluded that AI-assisted works can still receive copyright protection where a human has contributed sufficient expressive elements. It also found that simply providing prompts to a generative AI system is not, by itself, enough to establish human authorship.
The issue remains unsettled internationally.
Researchers examining AI and authorship have argued that generative systems are forcing copyright law to reconsider what it means to be an author when creative production involves both humans and machines. A 2026 study published in Regulation & Governance described authorship and its relationship with copyright as an increasingly important problem created by generative AI.
Meanwhile, some legal scholars have gone further, arguing that future copyright frameworks may eventually need to consider the possibility of AI authorship itself.
The value of an imperfect voice
For readers, however, the issue may be less technical.
A novel is not simply a collection of sentences. Readers often become attached to the person behind the work—their perspective, experiences, and way of interpreting the world.
That may explain why human authorship could become more valuable as AI-generated material becomes more common.
An AI system can produce polished language. But literature has traditionally valued something less measurable: a distinctive voice.
The unexpected detail in a story, an unusual metaphor, or an emotionally difficult observation can come from an author's lived experience. Those elements are not necessarily designed for efficiency.
They are part of what makes a writer's work recognizable.
AI as a tool, not necessarily a replacement
That does not mean writers must reject artificial intelligence.
The emerging debate is increasingly focused on how AI is used, rather than whether it should be used at all.
The Authors Guild, for example, updated its "Human Authored" certification terms in 2026, distinguishing between limited uses of generative AI and the generation of the actual text of a book. Its revised definition says a human-authored work must have its text fully authored by humans, apart from very small uses such as spelling or grammar assistance.
This reflects a wider attempt to establish a boundary between technology that assists a writer and technology that effectively becomes the writer.
That boundary may become increasingly important as AI tools improve.
A changing literary landscape
The debate also extends beyond individual authors.
AI companies face growing questions about the material used to train their systems. In September 2026, a US appeals court upheld a significant ruling in a copyright dispute involving Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence, finding that Ross's use of copyrighted Westlaw headnotes to develop an AI-powered legal research product was not protected by fair use. The case was not about generative fiction, but it has become part of the wider legal conversation around copyrighted material and AI.
For writers, the underlying concern is familiar: who owns creative work, who can use it, and how should creators be compensated when technology learns from existing material?
Those questions are likely to remain central to publishing as AI becomes more capable.
Why human stories may matter more
It may be tempting to view the arrival of AI as the beginning of the end for the human author.
History suggests a more complicated outcome.
New technologies have repeatedly changed the way stories are created and distributed without eliminating the desire for human storytelling.
The printing press did not end storytelling. Photography did not eliminate painting. Digital publishing did not make books irrelevant.
AI may prove to be another transformation rather than a final replacement.
For authors such as Arshi Jamil, the challenge is likely to be making that human contribution visible and meaningful in an environment increasingly filled with machine-generated language.
The future of literature may therefore not depend on whether AI can write a story.
It may depend on whether readers continue to care about who lived it, who imagined it, and why it needed to be told.
As artificial intelligence becomes better at producing words, the most valuable part of writing may ultimately be the thing a machine cannot experience for itself: a human life behind the story.
For author Arshi Jamil, whose published work includes The One-Hour Entrepreneur and Self-Leadership, the question comes at a time when the boundaries between technology, writing, and creativity are becoming increasingly difficult to define. Jamil is among a growing generation of authors whose work exists alongside a rapidly changing digital publishing environment.
Generative AI has moved quickly from being a specialist technology to an everyday writing tool. It can produce a draft, suggest alternative wording, summarize material, and generate entire pieces of prose within seconds.
For publishers and authors, that presents both an opportunity and a problem.
AI can make parts of the writing process faster. But speed is not necessarily the same as creativity.
A human writer does not simply arrange words. Stories are often shaped by memory, personal experience, cultural background, emotion, and individual observation. Those influences can be difficult to separate from the finished work.
That distinction is becoming increasingly important as the publishing industry considers what should count as authorship.
Where does the human author begin?
The legal debate is already moving beyond theory.
In January 2025, the US Copyright Office concluded that AI-assisted works can still receive copyright protection where a human has contributed sufficient expressive elements. It also found that simply providing prompts to a generative AI system is not, by itself, enough to establish human authorship.
The issue remains unsettled internationally.
Researchers examining AI and authorship have argued that generative systems are forcing copyright law to reconsider what it means to be an author when creative production involves both humans and machines. A 2026 study published in Regulation & Governance described authorship and its relationship with copyright as an increasingly important problem created by generative AI.
Meanwhile, some legal scholars have gone further, arguing that future copyright frameworks may eventually need to consider the possibility of AI authorship itself.
The value of an imperfect voice
For readers, however, the issue may be less technical.
A novel is not simply a collection of sentences. Readers often become attached to the person behind the work—their perspective, experiences, and way of interpreting the world.
That may explain why human authorship could become more valuable as AI-generated material becomes more common.
An AI system can produce polished language. But literature has traditionally valued something less measurable: a distinctive voice.
The unexpected detail in a story, an unusual metaphor, or an emotionally difficult observation can come from an author's lived experience. Those elements are not necessarily designed for efficiency.
They are part of what makes a writer's work recognizable.
AI as a tool, not necessarily a replacement
That does not mean writers must reject artificial intelligence.
The emerging debate is increasingly focused on how AI is used, rather than whether it should be used at all.
The Authors Guild, for example, updated its "Human Authored" certification terms in 2026, distinguishing between limited uses of generative AI and the generation of the actual text of a book. Its revised definition says a human-authored work must have its text fully authored by humans, apart from very small uses such as spelling or grammar assistance.
This reflects a wider attempt to establish a boundary between technology that assists a writer and technology that effectively becomes the writer.
That boundary may become increasingly important as AI tools improve.
A changing literary landscape
The debate also extends beyond individual authors.
AI companies face growing questions about the material used to train their systems. In September 2026, a US appeals court upheld a significant ruling in a copyright dispute involving Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence, finding that Ross's use of copyrighted Westlaw headnotes to develop an AI-powered legal research product was not protected by fair use. The case was not about generative fiction, but it has become part of the wider legal conversation around copyrighted material and AI.
For writers, the underlying concern is familiar: who owns creative work, who can use it, and how should creators be compensated when technology learns from existing material?
Those questions are likely to remain central to publishing as AI becomes more capable.
Why human stories may matter more
It may be tempting to view the arrival of AI as the beginning of the end for the human author.
History suggests a more complicated outcome.
New technologies have repeatedly changed the way stories are created and distributed without eliminating the desire for human storytelling.
The printing press did not end storytelling. Photography did not eliminate painting. Digital publishing did not make books irrelevant.
AI may prove to be another transformation rather than a final replacement.
For authors such as Arshi Jamil, the challenge is likely to be making that human contribution visible and meaningful in an environment increasingly filled with machine-generated language.
The future of literature may therefore not depend on whether AI can write a story.
It may depend on whether readers continue to care about who lived it, who imagined it, and why it needed to be told.
As artificial intelligence becomes better at producing words, the most valuable part of writing may ultimately be the thing a machine cannot experience for itself: a human life behind the story.
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