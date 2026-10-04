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Neuberger Berman Saudi Investment Company Names First Independent Board Members as It Expands Capabilities in the Kingdom
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, 4 October 2026 – Neuberger Berman Saudi Investment Company (NBSIC) has appointed His Excellency Mohammed Alnahas as Chairman and Mohammad Alaiban as Vice Chairman to its board. The appointments, NBSIC’s first independent board appointments, come as the company expands its investment management capabilities in the Kingdom following approval from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority to manage investments and operate funds.
His Excellency Mohammed Alnahas brings more than 32 years of experience across financial services, governance and board leadership. His current roles include member of the board of trustees at King Abdulaziz University, board director of Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and SABIC, among other roles.
Previously, His Excellency held senior roles at Al-Inma Bank, where he was instrumental in establishing the largest Islamic banking branch network in Saudi Arabia. He has also served on the boards of the Public Pension Agency and in 2016, he was named governor of the Public Pension Agency by Royal Order. He was Chairman of pharmaceutical company Spimaco, in 2019, while also serving on Acwa Power's board of directors from 2016 to 2022.
Mohammad Alaiban brings significant business experience and investment leadership in Saudi Arabia. He is the founder and executive chairman of Masdar Investments, and managing director and board member of Midad Real Estate. Across those roles, he has led investment strategy, deal execution, governance and capital allocation across a diversified set of businesses and assets in the Kingdom.
Khalid Albdah, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Asset Management and Board Member of Neuberger Berman Saudi Investment Company, said: "Naming His Excellency Mohammed Alnahas and Mohammad Alaiban as our first independent board members adds exceptional depth of local market knowledge and leadership experience to our board. Their perspectives will help ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of clients in Saudi Arabia as we broaden our capabilities in the Kingdom."
His Excellency Mohammed Alnahas brings more than 32 years of experience across financial services, governance and board leadership. His current roles include member of the board of trustees at King Abdulaziz University, board director of Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and SABIC, among other roles.
Previously, His Excellency held senior roles at Al-Inma Bank, where he was instrumental in establishing the largest Islamic banking branch network in Saudi Arabia. He has also served on the boards of the Public Pension Agency and in 2016, he was named governor of the Public Pension Agency by Royal Order. He was Chairman of pharmaceutical company Spimaco, in 2019, while also serving on Acwa Power's board of directors from 2016 to 2022.
Mohammad Alaiban brings significant business experience and investment leadership in Saudi Arabia. He is the founder and executive chairman of Masdar Investments, and managing director and board member of Midad Real Estate. Across those roles, he has led investment strategy, deal execution, governance and capital allocation across a diversified set of businesses and assets in the Kingdom.
Khalid Albdah, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Asset Management and Board Member of Neuberger Berman Saudi Investment Company, said: "Naming His Excellency Mohammed Alnahas and Mohammad Alaiban as our first independent board members adds exceptional depth of local market knowledge and leadership experience to our board. Their perspectives will help ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of clients in Saudi Arabia as we broaden our capabilities in the Kingdom."
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