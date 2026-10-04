Jordan, ASEAN Discuss Agricultural Trade Cooperation, Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) – Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat and ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries discussed cooperation in agriculture and food security and facilitating trade in agricultural and food products.

The meeting, held at the ministry on Sunday, was chaired on the ASEAN side by Brunei Darussalam Ambassador Noor Huda Ahmad and attended by Indonesian Ambassador Ade Padmo Sarwono, Malaysian Ambassador Mohammad Nasri Abdul Rahman, Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo Santos, and Thai Ambassador Jirapon Jirampaikool.

Discussions covered ways to increase trade, review commodity lists, and streamline procedures and requirements to facilitate the movement of agricultural products between Jordan and ASEAN countries.

The two sides also discussed food security, supply chains, and measures to diversify import and export sources to reduce exposure to global disruptions.

They examined cooperation in agricultural investment and technology, including potential joint projects in food processing, modern irrigation, and smart agriculture, as well as exchanges of expertise, joint training programs, and research collaboration.

Talking at the meeting, Khreisat said cooperation with ASEAN countries is part of the ministry's plans to develop the agricultural sector, diversify supply sources, and expand cooperation in innovation and food processing.

The Brunei ambassador said Jordan offers opportunities for agricultural and investment cooperation and expressed interest in translating the discussions into practical steps to support trade and investment.

As a future step, the two sides agreed to form a joint working committee to review agreements and follow up on the meeting's outcomes.

The attendees also agreed to coordinate a joint public-private business forum and reciprocal visits to explore direct investment opportunities in agricultural projects.

//Petra// AO