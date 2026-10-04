Looney: Early Childhood Endowment Is Key To Children Who Start Behind And Never Catch Up

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) October 4, 2026

“The announcement of $411.7 million in surplus funds moving into the Early Childhood Education Endowment, bringing the fund to more than $700 million, is one of the most consequential investments our state has made in its own future. Over many years in the General Assembly, I have watched the same pattern repeat in our schools: children who arrive at kindergarten without the foundation they need begin behind, and far too many never catch up. No matter how much we invest in the K-12 system, we cannot fully recover those early years after the fact. Without a sustained and dedicated commitment to early childhood education, we will never solve that problem. The Governor deserves credit for his commitment and partnership in building this fund, and I am grateful to Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Treasurer Erick Russell for their work in making it possible. The General Assembly must now protect and strengthen this endowment so that every child in Connecticut begins school ready to learn.”

-Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) responding to Governor Ned Lamont's announcement, alongside Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Treasurer Erick Russell, that $411.7 million of the state's fiscal year 2026 surplus will go into the Early Childhood Education Endowment.

Contact: Kevin Coughlin |... | 203-710-0193

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