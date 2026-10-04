Drone Debris Falls Onto School Grounds And Car In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted about this on Telegram.

“In the Darnytskyi district, debris from a UAV fell on a parked car. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” Klitschko wrote.

He also noted that in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on an open area at one of the schools.

Russian attack damages heating main in's Desnianskyi district

As previously reported, a Russian drone was recorded striking the road surface on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.

Illustrative photo