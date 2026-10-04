Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Northern Bridge In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Two people were injured as a result of the enemy's strike on the Northern Bridge in the capital. One of the injured was hospitalized by medics. The other received medical assistance at the scene," Klitschko wrote.

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As reported, a Russian drone hit the roadway on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv early on October 4.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reported that bus traffic across the Northern Bridge had resumed, with buses operating according to their regular routes.

"Buses No. 21, 73, 101 and 114 have resumed service. The buses are operating according to their regular routes, with delays," the statement said.

As reported, two people were injured in the capital on October 3 as a result of a Russian strike on the Northern Bridge.