No EU Member State Embassy Is Leaving Kyiv Mathernova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"I don't know of any embassies that are leaving [Kyiv], certainly not any of the EU embassies. I'm not sure what sources The Guardian [used], but I'm not aware of any embassies that are leaving right now," she said.

Mathernova stressed that she is in contact with the diplomatic missions of 25 EU member states and added that, together with the EU Delegation and Advisory Mission, they are staying in Kyiv. The ambassador noted that her team is constantly assessing the security situation, but the latest threats from Russia, she said, do not change their approach.

EU Ambassador: Russia turns Kyiv into frontline city

"I think that this [Putin's rhetoric] is all a reflection of not having success on the battlefield. He's increasing rhetoric and threats both against civilians and diplomats and against the EU countries. I think it's a sign of frustration of not being more decisive and having failed in his strategic goals of subjugating Ukraine in a few weeks," Mathernova said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry earlier denied reports that unnamed Western embassies were planning to evacuate their staff to Lviv or even farther west, to eastern parts of Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Ukraine would step up strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to Russia's new tactics of massive attacks on civilian infrastructure.