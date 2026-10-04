Armenian MP Says She Is Ready To Travel To Baku To Visit Detainees

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Lilit Galstyan, Chairwoman of the Armenian National Assembly's Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs, has said she is prepared to travel personally to Baku as part of a proposed humanitarian mission concerning Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan.

Galstyan, who is also a member of Armenia's delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), said she had submitted what she described as an“urgent humanitarian appeal” to the organization ahead of its autumn session, requesting assistance in arranging a visit to Baku.

“Ahead of the OSCE PA autumn session, I have sent an URGENT HUMANITARIAN APPEAL to the OSCE PA with a request to organize a humanitarian visit to Baku,” Galstyan said.

In her appeal, the Armenian lawmaker argued that such a mission would be consistent with OSCE PA principles concerning human rights, humanitarian issues and peaceful conflict resolution.

Galstyan raised concerns over the situation of Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, referring to them as“prisoners of war and other ethnic Armenian detainees” and alleging that their families have insufficient access to information about their condition.

“For the third year in a row, trials of Armenian prisoners of war and other ethnic Armenian detainees have been held behind closed doors in Azerbaijan. Their families are denied access to their loved ones,” she claimed.

She further said that information obtained through proceedings before the European Court of Human Rights and telephone conversations between detainees and their families had raised concerns in Armenia regarding their physical and psychological condition.

Galstyan also claimed that international humanitarian organizations and neutral observers have not been able to visit the detainees, pointing specifically to the absence of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross over the past year.

“This situation is directly related to the OSCE parliamentary structure's statutory obligations to protect human rights, human dignity, and humanitarian principles,” she said.

In making her case for a visit, Galstyan referred to paragraphs 208 and 209 of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's 2025 Porto Declaration.

According to the Armenian MP, the provisions call for mechanisms to monitor the cases of people deprived of their liberty, including through official visits and verification of their circumstances. She said the declaration also addresses the rights of people affected by the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and calls for fair and humane treatment in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

“I believe that the humanitarian visit to Baku by members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly could become a concrete and significant manifestation of these commitments,” Galstyan said.

She called on the OSCE PA to support and facilitate a mission to Azerbaijan to meet Armenian detainees and assess their humanitarian and human rights situation.

Galstyan stressed that she would be prepared to make the trip even if a broader delegation could not be arranged.

“I AM ALSO READY TO GO TO BAKU ALONE AND IN PERSON,” she said.

The Armenian lawmaker sought to portray the proposed visit as a humanitarian rather than political initiative, arguing that it could contribute to confidence-building between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“It is extremely important to emphasize that this is not a political initiative, but a humanitarian step, which can be considered an important and concrete step towards building trust and a real peace process,” Galstyan said.

She also requested assistance in securing the necessary guarantees for the entry, security and return of any members participating in such a mission.

“Thank you in advance for your quick response and all the efforts made towards its implementation,” Galstyan concluded.

The Armenian nationals referred to by Galstyan include former political and military figures of the separatist administration that operated in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region before Baku restored full control over the territory in September 2023.

A number of those former officials have since been convicted by the Baku Military Court of serious offences connected with the decades-long Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. In February 2026, the court convicted 15 defendants on charges that included crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and the violent seizure of power. Five defendants, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davit Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan, received life sentences, while former separatist leaders Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were among those given lengthy prison terms. The convictions were subsequently upheld on appeal.

Ruben Vardanyan, who served as a senior official in the former separatist administration, was tried separately and sentenced to 20 years in prison in February 2026 on charges that included terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity. His international legal representatives have disputed the proceedings and argued that he did not receive a fair trial.

Azerbaijan therefore rejects the characterization of the cases simply as the detention of Armenian“hostages,” maintaining that those prosecuted were facing criminal proceedings over alleged or, in cases where final judgments have been issued, established offences under Azerbaijani law connected with the conflict.