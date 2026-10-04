UP CM Urges Teachers To Stand Up Against Forces Attempting To 'Divide India'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged teachers to take over the responsibility of standing up against those forces who are "attempting to divide the society" and "jeopardise" the nation's independence.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the 'Prantiya Shikshak Garima Sammelan', organised as part of centenary celebrations of the 'Akhil Vishva Gayatri Parivar', at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow.

The event commenced with the chanting of the 'Gayatri Mantra', and CM Adityanath inaugurated the workshop by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Paying tribute to Pandit Shriram Sharma and Mata Bhagwati Devi, the founders of the Gayatri Pariwar, the UP CM said that the organization had set an "ideal example of social unity" by bringing people together.

He noted that the Gita Press was established in 1923, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1925, and the 'Akhil Vishva Gayatri Parivar' in 1926. "Although their paths differed, all three worked towards awakening public consciousness and connecting society with 'Sanatan' values and the essence of 'Bharatiyata' (Indianness)," he said.

CM Adityanath stated that Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya is "one of those great souls who connected religion with science".

Emphasising on the importance of 'Gayatri mantra', he said: "If Pandit Shriram Sharma wanted he could have kept a different name for the organisation, but he chose not to name it after an individual. Organisations named after a person often collapse, whereas when named after an ideology, it endures a long journey. The 100-years-long dedicated service (of the Gayatri Parivar) is a proof of this."

The Chief Minister said that it is important to connect the thought of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' with today's time.

Describing teachers as the conscience of society and the architects of the era, the Chief Minister stated that if teachers remain vigilant and discharge their duties with integrity, it will not take long for India to become a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader).

"India's 'Acharya' and 'Gurukul' traditions gave rise to universities like Takshashila and Nalanda. It was this very tradition that produced the likes of Chanakya and Chandragupta, Maharshi Vashishtha and Shri Ram, and Maharshi Sandipani, Lord Krishna and Sudama," he said while urging for the revival of the tradition.

Noting the participation of over 11 lakh students in the 'Bharatiya Sanskriti Gyan Pariksha', he said, "By providing the younger generation with proper guidance and making them competitive, today's youth will become the architects of India's destiny."

Questioning what kind of India do the citizens aspire to see, CM Adityanath asked, "Do you wish to see an India which is fragmented, divided on the basis of caste? Because if we wish to see this kind of a country, it would be disrespect to our ancestors."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always advocated about 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', we all have to work together for achieving that India," he said while adding that "certain divisive forces" were opposed to India's independence during its freedom struggle and were indulged in the "sin" of dividing the society.

The Chief Minister further said: "Such elements exist even today, wanting to divide the society on the basis of language, caste etc. It is a crime against Bharat Mata, against our ancestors. It is a notorious attempt to again jeopardise India's independence. Whenever the nation is in danger of such things, it is the responsibility of our teaching community to stop such divisive forces at any cost."

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to take a pledge, ahead of the centenary of India's independence, "to shed the colonial mindset, take pride in the country's heritage, and work towards social equality and a developed India".

"If every individual prioritizes duty over rights, no power in the world would dare to challenge India," CM Adityanath asserted.