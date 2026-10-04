AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Detained During Protest Against CEC In Delhi

AAP Protest and Detention

Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, who were marching to India Gate to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation on Sunday, days after he was detained at Jantar Mantar on Friday amid the opposition campaign against the CEC.

From inside the police bus, Bhardwaj accused officers of manhandling him during the detention. "They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football...They are standing there peacefully, yet these people are behaving so rudely towards them. What do these people think of the common man? If this is how they treat politicians and journalists, just imagine how they must treat the general public. This government must go, and I urge everyone to come to India Gate and make their voices heard. That thief! That thief! That thief!" he told reporters.

Protest Over Alleged Molestation of Journalist

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacted sharply on X. "This is absolutely shocking. Modi ji has left even Hitler behind," he said.

As it happened, protests were also held outside the Parliament Street Police Station on Sunday after a woman journalist allegedly accused Delhi Police personnel of molestation and sexual assault during a protest against Kumar.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das demanded registration of an FIR in the case.

Das, who was protesting outside the police station along with CJP legal team lead Ratna Singh, the complainant and her lawyers, questioned the police for not meeting the protesters and said they had been waiting for a response. "The complainant, the victim, is here, along with her lawyers and the rest of us. Why won't they speak to us? We have given them two or three minutes; otherwise, we are going to storm inside," Das said while addressing the protesters at the site.

Das said he and Ratna Singh had come to the Parliament Street Police Station to support the victim and alleged that the Delhi Police was not cooperating with her. "Today, on behalf of the 'Cockroach Janata Party,' Ratna Singh and I have come to the Parliament Street Police Station to support the victim. As you know, the entire nation is witnessing the brutality with which the Delhi Police is detaining, assaulting, and manhandling the country's youth who are protesting here. The Delhi Police should be ashamed of their attitude-especially after the brutality seen on July 20th; this is how they are behaving," he said.

"I would say that the victim is demanding the registration of an FIR. There is a very clear procedure under Supreme Court law: when a woman-or anyone-comes forward to report a serious offense, it is the police's automatic duty to lodge an FIR. However, as you can see here at the Parliament Street Police Station, the Delhi Police is not cooperating with the victim at all; there is absolutely no cooperation," Das added.

He alleged that the police were "shielding and protecting" ACP Vivek Bhagat and said the victim had made serious allegations of molestation and sexual assault. "They are shielding and protecting their own ACP, Vivek Bhagat. The victim has made very serious allegations regarding molestation and sexual assault. The bare minimum requirement is the registration of an FIR, yet the Delhi Police is refusing to do so," Das said.

Delhi Police Response

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said complaints by three women journalists alleging sexual harassment by police officers during the October 3 protest had been transferred to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry."

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry."

Speaking to ANI on sexual harassment complaints by three women against police personnel at Jantar Mantar, DCP Neha Yadav said the complaints had been registered, medical examinations conducted and the matter referred to the Crime Branch. "Despite the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in the area, AISA and other parties staged a protest on October 3rd against the SIR. Protesters were warned to vacate the site, citing Section 163 of the BNSS; upon their refusal to comply, they were detained. Around 6 PM, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention. Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. We request anyone possessing relevant footage to share it with the Crime Branch," Yadav said.

Broader ECI Controversy and Opposition Campaign

This comes amid the broader national controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Indian Express reported last month that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections on at least 14 separate occasions over 10 months regarding decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and technology systems. These reported concerns pertained to Form 6 submissions, voter deletions, and access to the central electoral-roll databases.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) later rejected claims of institutional dissent and stated that administrative queries, operational inputs, and suggestions during draft stages are standard practice. The poll panel emphasised that all final decisions regarding the SIR schedule were taken unanimously.

The INDIA bloc is stepping up its nationwide campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner and the commission's handling of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have planned a series of demonstrations, including a coordinated protest on October 6 and a major rally in New Delhi on November 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)