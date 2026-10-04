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Aqaba Container Terminal Sets New Record for Third Consecutive Month, Handling 107,803 TEUs in September 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Aqaba, Jordan - October 4, 2026): Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), Jordan’s preferred gateway to the world, the Levant and beyond, set a new record for the third consecutive month in September 2026, handling 107,803 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across 53 vessels. September marks the third consecutive month in which the terminal surpassed the 100,000-TEU threshold, following the record volumes handled in July and August, reflecting ACT’s sustained operational momentum.
ACT also maintained its transit cargo activity during the month, handling 14,712 TEUs of transit cargo, further underscoring the terminal’s role in facilitating the movement of goods between Jordan and regional markets.
Truck activity at the terminal gates remained strong in September, reaching 45,901 visits. The continued high level of activity across both landside and marine operations reflects ACT’s capacity to manage sustained cargo volumes while maintaining efficient and reliable services for its customers and supply chain partners.
Commenting on ACT’s performance in September, José Rueda, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, said, “Three consecutive months of record throughput reflect the strength and resilience of Aqaba’s role within regional trade flows, and ACT’s ability to serve that role at scale. As the logistics landscape continues to evolve, our focus is on strengthening ACT’s position as a trusted regional gateway by combining operational performance with the connectivity, reliability and service standards that our customers and partners need. This performance gives us a strong foundation to build on as we continue to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of Jordan’s logistics sector.”
ACT also maintained its transit cargo activity during the month, handling 14,712 TEUs of transit cargo, further underscoring the terminal’s role in facilitating the movement of goods between Jordan and regional markets.
Truck activity at the terminal gates remained strong in September, reaching 45,901 visits. The continued high level of activity across both landside and marine operations reflects ACT’s capacity to manage sustained cargo volumes while maintaining efficient and reliable services for its customers and supply chain partners.
Commenting on ACT’s performance in September, José Rueda, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, said, “Three consecutive months of record throughput reflect the strength and resilience of Aqaba’s role within regional trade flows, and ACT’s ability to serve that role at scale. As the logistics landscape continues to evolve, our focus is on strengthening ACT’s position as a trusted regional gateway by combining operational performance with the connectivity, reliability and service standards that our customers and partners need. This performance gives us a strong foundation to build on as we continue to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of Jordan’s logistics sector.”
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