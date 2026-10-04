Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

ASUS Googlebook 14 Now Available For Purchase In The United States


2026-10-04 09:02:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for Gemini Intelligence, the ASUS Googlebook 14 empowers users to work, create, and collaborate anywhere with an ultraportable design, personalized AI assistance, and access to desktop-class apps

Fremont, CA, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ASUS Googlebook 14

KEY POINTS

· Featherweight powerhouse: Weighing just 2.18lbs with a durable Nano Ceramic magnesium-aluminum chassis and Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 performance

· Refined sensory experience: 14" 3K OLED touchscreen, six-speaker audio, and a six-sensor haptic touchpad deliver a premium experience for productivity and entertainment

· Frictionless by design: Gemini Intelligence, seamless Android integration, Intel® WiFi 7, and versatile connectivity ease movement across cloud tools and peripherals

ASUS today announced that the ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA) is now available for purchase in the United States. The 14-inch ultraportable laptop is the first-ever ASUS laptop designed for Gemini Intelligence, combining effortless portability, strong performance, and premium craftsmanship for users seeking a more connected experience with their Android phone.

With every purchase of ASUS Googlebook 14, users receive up to $500 in additional value through a curated bundle of popular apps and services, most notably 12 months of Google AI Pro, unlocking expanded access to advanced features across Gemini, Flow, and Gemini Notebook, as well as Gemini integrated directly into the Google apps they use every day. Users also get 5TB of cloud storage to securely back up photos, files, and more, with access from virtually anywhere.1

In addition, the offer includes three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, and CapCut Pro, along with 12 months of Luminar and GeForce NOW. Together, these tools support creativity, entertainment, and cloud gaming right out of the box.2

Featherweight design, premium hardware

Weighing just 2.18lbs and measuring only 0.43 inches thin, ASUS Googlebook 14 is engineered for exceptional mobility without compromising durability. Its CNC-machined magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis delivers impressive rigidity and long-term structural stability in a highly portable form factor. Finished in Dusk Ash and protected by Nano Ceramic Technology, the laptop is designed to resist scratches, stains, and everyday wear while maintaining a premium look and feel. The device is also tested to meet US military-grade MIL-STD 810H and ASUS Superior Durability standards.3

Despite its lightweight design, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers strong performance with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and up to a 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. An advanced cooling system helps sustain performance while keeping operation whisper-quiet, and a 70Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life.4

For immersive visuals, the laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 3K OLED HDR touchscreen with up to 1000 nits peak HDR brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology helps reduce reflections while improving durability and outdoor visibility. A six-speaker audio system, large haptic touchpad, and backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel enhance everyday interactions across work and entertainment.

To round out the experience, ASUS Googlebook 14 includes dual ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI® 2.1b, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and WiFi 7 for seamless connectivity.

Seamless Android Integration with Gemini Intelligence

Built on a shared Android foundation, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers a connected experience that helps users move effortlessly between their phone and laptop.5 During setup, users can securely bring over saved passwords, Wi-Fi® networks, settings, and messages with end-to-end encryption. Features such as Continue On allow users to start a task on their Android phone and pick up exactly where they left off on ASUS Googlebook 14, while the Files app provides convenient access to photos and documents stored on a connected device. Cast My Apps further streamlines workflows by enabling users to interact with Android apps directly from their laptop, reducing interruptions and eliminating the need to constantly switch between devices.6

ASUS Googlebook 14 also brings personalized, proactive AI assistance into everyday workflows. Magic Pointer 7 lets users activate Gemini with a simple cursor wiggle and interact directly with on-screen content, making it easy to compare information, create content, translate text, or take action without switching between applications. Gemini can also provide proactive suggestions 8 based on what's currently on screen, surfacing relevant information and recommended actions to help users stay productive.

Additional Gemini-powered features further simplify everyday tasks. Rambler, located next to the Quick Insert key, transforms spoken thoughts into organized notes, summaries, checklists, and ready-to-share documents, even across multiple languages. Meanwhile, Create My Widget enables users to generate personalized desktop widgets using natural language, delivering customized information and updates tailored to their daily workflow. Together, these experiences represent a new class of computing, helping users stay connected, organized, and productive across devices.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA ), priced at $1,299.009, is now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: ...

Notes to Editors

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA) Product Page:

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA) Where to Buy:

· ASUS Store:

· Best Buy:

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/

ASUS USA Facebook:

ASUS USA X (Twitter):

Specifications10

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA)

Model Name CX9406CAA-U5_16.512 CX9406CAA-DH566T
Year 2026 2026
Operating system Googlebook OS Googlebook OS
CPU Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 (12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS		 Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 (12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
GPU Intel® Integrated Graphics Intel® Integrated Graphics
Memory 16GB LPDDR5x dual channel onboard 16GB LPDDR5x dual channel onboard
Storage 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Display 14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology 14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology
I/O ports 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C® full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM 1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI® 2.1b ​
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ​
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack ​		 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C® full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM 1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI® 2.1b ​
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ​
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack ​
Video camera FHD with Webcam shutter FHD with Webcam shutter
Wireless WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth® 6.0
Audio 2 x 2W stereo speaker
2 x Integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module		 2 x 2W stereo speaker
2 x Integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
Weight 2.18lbs 2.18lbs
Dimensions 12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43 ~ 0.65" 12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43 ~ 0.65"
Battery 70Wh, Li-Polymer 70Wh, Li-Polymer
Security Titan C security chip, Fingerprint sensor ​ Titan C security chip, Fingerprint sensor ​
Keyboard Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
MSRP $1,299.00 $1,299.00
Where to Buy Best Buy ASUS Store

###

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 $239.88 value for Google AI Pro is based on the monthly auto-renewal rate, for a limited time only. The Google AI Pro trial offer is available to eligible users with the purchase and activation of an eligible Googlebook on or after October 1, 2026. This offer is limited to users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Redeem the offer by March 31, 2027, at 11:59pm PT. Google AI Pro will charge $19.99/month or then-current subscription fee for Google AI Pro (minus applied offers plus applicable taxes) after the trial ends. Cancel anytime. Certain AI benefits are only available for those aged 18+. Gemini for Gmail, Docs and more is available in select languages. See googlebook.com/app-offer-terms-and-conditions for full terms.

2 Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. See googlebook.com/app-offer-terms-and-conditions for full terms. Value is based on the price of redeeming all subscriptions for the full term.

3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care/ ASUS Business Support.

4 Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors. 18 hours is based on ASUS internal test with 50% brightness, local video playback, FHD video, and 3.5mm headphone jack used.

5 Setup required. Phone with Android 17 or above required.

6 Requires compatible Android device and internet connection. Feature availability may vary by device, operating system version, and region.

7 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability will vary; some features may require subscription for higher usage.

8 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability will vary; some features may require subscription for higher usage.

9 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and it's subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.

10 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at



Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538


MENAFN04102026004107003653ID1111757731



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search