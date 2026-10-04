ASUS Googlebook 14 Now Available For Purchase In The United States

Fremont, CA, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ASUS Googlebook 14

KEY POINTS

· Featherweight powerhouse: Weighing just 2.18lbs with a durable Nano Ceramic magnesium-aluminum chassis and Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 performance

· Refined sensory experience: 14" 3K OLED touchscreen, six-speaker audio, and a six-sensor haptic touchpad deliver a premium experience for productivity and entertainment

· Frictionless by design: Gemini Intelligence, seamless Android integration, Intel® WiFi 7, and versatile connectivity ease movement across cloud tools and peripherals

ASUS today announced that the ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA) is now available for purchase in the United States. The 14-inch ultraportable laptop is the first-ever ASUS laptop designed for Gemini Intelligence, combining effortless portability, strong performance, and premium craftsmanship for users seeking a more connected experience with their Android phone.

With every purchase of ASUS Googlebook 14, users receive up to $500 in additional value through a curated bundle of popular apps and services, most notably 12 months of Google AI Pro, unlocking expanded access to advanced features across Gemini, Flow, and Gemini Notebook, as well as Gemini integrated directly into the Google apps they use every day. Users also get 5TB of cloud storage to securely back up photos, files, and more, with access from virtually anywhere.1

In addition, the offer includes three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, and CapCut Pro, along with 12 months of Luminar and GeForce NOW. Together, these tools support creativity, entertainment, and cloud gaming right out of the box.2

Featherweight design, premium hardware

Weighing just 2.18lbs and measuring only 0.43 inches thin, ASUS Googlebook 14 is engineered for exceptional mobility without compromising durability. Its CNC-machined magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis delivers impressive rigidity and long-term structural stability in a highly portable form factor. Finished in Dusk Ash and protected by Nano Ceramic Technology, the laptop is designed to resist scratches, stains, and everyday wear while maintaining a premium look and feel. The device is also tested to meet US military-grade MIL-STD 810H and ASUS Superior Durability standards.3

Despite its lightweight design, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers strong performance with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and up to a 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. An advanced cooling system helps sustain performance while keeping operation whisper-quiet, and a 70Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life.4

For immersive visuals, the laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 3K OLED HDR touchscreen with up to 1000 nits peak HDR brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology helps reduce reflections while improving durability and outdoor visibility. A six-speaker audio system, large haptic touchpad, and backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel enhance everyday interactions across work and entertainment.

To round out the experience, ASUS Googlebook 14 includes dual ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI® 2.1b, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and WiFi 7 for seamless connectivity.

Seamless Android Integration with Gemini Intelligence

Built on a shared Android foundation, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers a connected experience that helps users move effortlessly between their phone and laptop.5 During setup, users can securely bring over saved passwords, Wi-Fi® networks, settings, and messages with end-to-end encryption. Features such as Continue On allow users to start a task on their Android phone and pick up exactly where they left off on ASUS Googlebook 14, while the Files app provides convenient access to photos and documents stored on a connected device. Cast My Apps further streamlines workflows by enabling users to interact with Android apps directly from their laptop, reducing interruptions and eliminating the need to constantly switch between devices.6

ASUS Googlebook 14 also brings personalized, proactive AI assistance into everyday workflows. Magic Pointer 7 lets users activate Gemini with a simple cursor wiggle and interact directly with on-screen content, making it easy to compare information, create content, translate text, or take action without switching between applications. Gemini can also provide proactive suggestions 8 based on what's currently on screen, surfacing relevant information and recommended actions to help users stay productive.

Additional Gemini-powered features further simplify everyday tasks. Rambler, located next to the Quick Insert key, transforms spoken thoughts into organized notes, summaries, checklists, and ready-to-share documents, even across multiple languages. Meanwhile, Create My Widget enables users to generate personalized desktop widgets using natural language, delivering customized information and updates tailored to their daily workflow. Together, these experiences represent a new class of computing, helping users stay connected, organized, and productive across devices.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA ), priced at $1,299.009, is now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

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Notes to Editors

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Specifications10

ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA)