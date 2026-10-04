ASUS Googlebook 14 Now Available For Purchase In The United States
|Model Name
|CX9406CAA-U5_16.512
|CX9406CAA-DH566T
|Year
|2026
|2026
|Operating system
|Googlebook OS
|Googlebook OS
|CPU
| Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 (12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
| Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 325 (12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)
Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
|GPU
|Intel® Integrated Graphics
|Intel® Integrated Graphics
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5x dual channel onboard
|16GB LPDDR5x dual channel onboard
|Storage
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Display
|14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology
|14", touch screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, Corning® GorillaTM Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology
|I/O ports
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C® full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM 1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI® 2.1b
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C® full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM 1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI® 2.1b
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|Video camera
|FHD with Webcam shutter
|FHD with Webcam shutter
|Wireless
|WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth® 6.0
|WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth® 6.0
|Audio
| 2 x 2W stereo speaker
2 x Integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
| 2 x 2W stereo speaker
2 x Integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
|Weight
|2.18lbs
|2.18lbs
|Dimensions
|12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43 ~ 0.65"
|12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43 ~ 0.65"
|Battery
|70Wh, Li-Polymer
|70Wh, Li-Polymer
|Security
|Titan C security chip, Fingerprint sensor
|Titan C security chip, Fingerprint sensor
|Keyboard
|Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
|Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
|AC adapter
|USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
|USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
|MSRP
|$1,299.00
|$1,299.00
|Where to Buy
|Best Buy
|ASUS Store
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About ASUS
ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.
1 $239.88 value for Google AI Pro is based on the monthly auto-renewal rate, for a limited time only. The Google AI Pro trial offer is available to eligible users with the purchase and activation of an eligible Googlebook on or after October 1, 2026. This offer is limited to users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Redeem the offer by March 31, 2027, at 11:59pm PT. Google AI Pro will charge $19.99/month or then-current subscription fee for Google AI Pro (minus applied offers plus applicable taxes) after the trial ends. Cancel anytime. Certain AI benefits are only available for those aged 18+. Gemini for Gmail, Docs and more is available in select languages. See googlebook.com/app-offer-terms-and-conditions for full terms.
2 Available for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply. See googlebook.com/app-offer-terms-and-conditions for full terms. Value is based on the price of redeeming all subscriptions for the full term.
3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care/ ASUS Business Support.
4 Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors. 18 hours is based on ASUS internal test with 50% brightness, local video playback, FHD video, and 3.5mm headphone jack used.
5 Setup required. Phone with Android 17 or above required.
6 Requires compatible Android device and internet connection. Feature availability may vary by device, operating system version, and region.
7 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability will vary; some features may require subscription for higher usage.
8 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability will vary; some features may require subscription for higher usage.
9 MSRP shown is the manufacturer's suggested retail price and it's subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
10 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
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Press Inquiries
Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538
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