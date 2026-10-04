Space Foundation Names Retired Air Force Space Commander Kevin“Morty” Mortensen Chief Mission Officer And NASA Veteran Meredith Mckay To Lead Government Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Foundation today named Kevin“Morty” Mortensen, a retired Air Force space commander and BAE Systems leader, as executive vice president and chief mission officer, and Meredith McKay, a two-decade NASA veteran, as senior vice president of international and government affairs. The appointments bring deep national security, civil space and international experience to Space Foundation as it expands beyond its flagship Space Symposium into a year-round platform for exchanging ideas, building partnerships and advancing the future of space.

“Space leadership happens at the intersection of national security, industry and international partnership, and few leaders understand that convergence better than Morty and Meredith,” said Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle.“Across sectors and across borders, their experience will help us deepen our international engagement, expand our global partnerships, and foster connections across the global space community.”

Mortensen served 30 years in the Air Force, beginning his career as an enlisted Airman in 1983 and retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2013. During his military career, he commanded the 3rd Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Space Force Base, leading a team of more than 120 military, civilian, and contractor personnel responsible for around-the-clock operations supporting Department of Defense communications satellites. At the Pentagon, he led Air Force legislative affairs for space, cyber, and intercontinental ballistic missile programs, serving as a liaison between the Air Force and Congress on major national security priorities. His work with congressional leaders and staff contributed to the establishment of Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Cyber Command. He also served as aide-de-camp to two Air Force Space Command commanders, senior speechwriter, and director of the 2012 Schriever Wargame, where he led 285 interagency and coalition participants representing more than 25 organizations.

Following his military career, Mortensen built a global leadership career in the space and defense industry, including executive roles at BAE Systems and the Swedish Space Corporation. His experience includes working with U.S., European, and multinational organizations on evolving space and national security challenges. Most recently, he served as vice president of Customer Advocacy and Mission Expansion at BAE Systems, helping customers and partners expand capabilities to meet emerging missions.

Mortensen will be based at Space Foundation's headquarters in Colorado Springs, where he will lead the organization's mission portfolio, aligning programs, partnerships, and initiatives that advance the Space Foundation's global impact.

In Washington, D.C., McKay will bring more than two decades of experience advancing U.S. and international space partnerships and policy at NASA. Most recently, she served as deputy associate administrator for the Office of International and Interagency Relations, providing executive leadership for NASA's international and interagency activities and partnerships across the agency's mission areas.

McKay began her NASA career more than 20 years ago in the Policy and Plans and International Space Station divisions of the Space Operations Mission Directorate. She went on to serve in positions of increasing responsibility within the Office of International and Interagency Relations, including regional team lead and division director. She also served as the agency's acting deputy chief of staff and acting associate administrator for International and Interagency Relations, helping coordinate and execute initiatives, programs, and policies across NASA and with U.S. and international partners. She has received numerous individual and group achievement awards, including the NASA Exceptional Service Medal.

In her new role at Space Foundation, McKay will lead the organization's Government Relations and International Relations teams, expanding its global reach and cultivating relationships with governments, space agencies, commercial enterprises, nongovernmental organizations, and educational institutions worldwide. The appointments come as launch demand outpaces capacity, government space budgets worldwide reach $141 billion, and more nations pursue sovereign space capabilities. The global space economy grew 12% in 2025 to $686 billion, according to Space Foundation's annual Global Space Economy report. Against this backdrop, Space Foundation is building on more than four decades of credibility as a trusted, nonpartisan convener dedicated to fostering collaboration, addressing shared challenges, and helping shape the future of the global space ecosystem.

Mortensen will begin his new role in November, while McKay officially joins the team in October.

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit, brings together every corner of the global space ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including its flagship Space Symposium, the organization convenes leaders from government, industry, finance and education to exchange ideas, build partnerships and advance the future of space. As a trusted, neutral expert, Space Foundation turns connections into impact. It reinvests proceeds from its events into STEM education, workforce development and its Discovery Center. Together, these programs help build the talent and leadership that will power the space economy for generations to come.

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