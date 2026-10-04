Gardening Tips: Calendula To Marigold, 5 Flower Seeds To Sow In October

October is ideal for Indian gardeners to sow five key flower seeds: Marigold, Chamomile, Calendula, Petunia, and Salvia. These varieties thrive in the cooler post-monsoon climate, ensuring vibrant blooms throughout winter.

Monsoon rains have cleared, temperatures dropped. Gardeners across India know what that means: ideal conditions for planting winter flowers. Want color and fragrance? Five specific flower seeds thrive this month: Marigold, Chamomile, Calendula, Petunia, and Salvia.

This weather shift creates a "Goldilocks zone" for many plants. Not too hot, not too cold. Seeds germinate easily. Plants grow strong. The long growing season helps them establish deep roots. They mature before winter's peak. Expect healthier growth, abundant blooms.

Marigolds - or Genda - are everywhere in Indian gardens. We love their bright yellow and orange blooms. They signify festivals, weddings, decorations. These flowers are incredibly easy to grow. Fast-growing, too. They also keep pests away naturally.

Some call it "pot marigold." Calendula - a cool-season flower - thrives when planted between October and January. These annual herbs offer medicinal blooms. You can eat their leaves and stems too. Calendula is easy to grow from seed. It likes full sun to part shade. Needs well-drained, fertile soil. Their flowers-pale yellow to deep orange-open and close with the sun. They attract pollinators. Deadhead regularly. This brings more blooms, lengthens the flowering period.

Petunias are popular winter flowers here. We know them for bright, trumpet-shaped blooms. They come in so many colors! Compact varieties like Petunia Mix Nana Compacta create beautiful displays. Use them in hanging baskets, containers, or garden beds. When to sow? October to March, in most of India.

Ever brewed chamomile tea? That's German Chamomile. Its small, daisy-like flowers are famous for tea and health benefits. Want the best growth in India? Plant seeds during early autumn's cool, mild weather-September to November. Or in spring.

Want drama in your garden? Salvia offers bright, lasting flower spikes. Varieties like Salvia Mix Splendens Cleopatra and Salvia 'John Fire Red' are great for Indian winters. They bloom non-stop, winter through spring. Sow seeds October to February. This depends on variety and region, of course. You'll get a beautiful display of multi-colored spikes.