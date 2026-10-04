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Russia Warns Blocking Rassvet Network Could Spark Space Warfare
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned Sunday that any attempt to “block” Russia’s new Rassvet satellite network at Ukraine’s request would effectively amount to destroying it and could trigger “full-scale space warfare.”
Medvedev said on Telegram that space was becoming increasingly crowded and called for countries to act with mutual restraint.
“The Americans, I hope, realize this. After all, their low-orbit Starlink satellites would come tumbling down like ornaments from a dried-up Christmas tree,” the former Russian president said.
His remarks followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement Saturday that he had asked US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies involved in developing a satellite system intended to compete with Starlink.
Zelenskyy said China was assisting Russia with the technology and that the Rassvet network could become operational by “the end of the year, beginning next year.”
“We know that China works on satellites, works on the possibility of helping Russia with a similar Starlink,” Zelenskyy said, warning that the system could improve the accuracy of Russian airstrikes as Moscow intensifies its aerial campaign against Ukraine, which has entered its fifth year.
Medvedev said on Telegram that space was becoming increasingly crowded and called for countries to act with mutual restraint.
“The Americans, I hope, realize this. After all, their low-orbit Starlink satellites would come tumbling down like ornaments from a dried-up Christmas tree,” the former Russian president said.
His remarks followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement Saturday that he had asked US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies involved in developing a satellite system intended to compete with Starlink.
Zelenskyy said China was assisting Russia with the technology and that the Rassvet network could become operational by “the end of the year, beginning next year.”
“We know that China works on satellites, works on the possibility of helping Russia with a similar Starlink,” Zelenskyy said, warning that the system could improve the accuracy of Russian airstrikes as Moscow intensifies its aerial campaign against Ukraine, which has entered its fifth year.
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