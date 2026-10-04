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German Chancellor Merz Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for an unannounced visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
Merz is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for discussions on bilateral relations as well as broader European and international matters, according to Sybiha.
“A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” Sybiha wrote on social media.
He said Germany and Ukraine had developed a strong strategic partnership and were committed to expanding their cooperation further.
“Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” Sybiha said, referring to German Unity Day, which marks the country’s reunification in 1990.
“Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said his visit carried the message “you can rely on us,” while stressing that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
“Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its fifth year.
Merz is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for discussions on bilateral relations as well as broader European and international matters, according to Sybiha.
“A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” Sybiha wrote on social media.
He said Germany and Ukraine had developed a strong strategic partnership and were committed to expanding their cooperation further.
“Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” Sybiha said, referring to German Unity Day, which marks the country’s reunification in 1990.
“Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said his visit carried the message “you can rely on us,” while stressing that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
“Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its fifth year.
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