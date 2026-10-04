UP Polls 2027: BJP Attacks SP's Past, Akhilesh Focuses On Alliance

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said the people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the Samajwadi Party's record of lawlessness and mafia culture.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the Samajwadi Party's record of lawlessness and mafia culture. They are pursuing their own agenda. They may adopt different means to gain votes, but the public understands the truth," Pathak said.

SP to Continue Alliance for 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, on the other hand, on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said his party would continue with its existing alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while indicating that it was open to setting aside past differences with parties willing to unite on issues concerning democracy and the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said the SP would continue with the existing alliance and work to strengthen it ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The alliance that was already there and defeated the BJP will continue. We will work to take that alliance forward," Yadav said.

On the possibility of an alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Yadav said the SP would continue with the existing INDIA bloc arrangement.

"The Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will move forward in 2027. We will move forward with the INDIA alliance," he said.

Referring to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Yadav said the polls could serve as a platform for political parties to unite.

UP Political Landscape and 2022 Results

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in 2027, with the BJP and the SP expected to be the principal contenders.

The BJP had retained power in Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022 by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent of the votes.

The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit. BSP won one seat and Congress two seats.

Moreover, the vote shares of BSP and the Congress party stood at 12.88 per cent and 2.33 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

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