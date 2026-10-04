Protests Erupt Against EC In Mumbai, Delhi SP Plans Marches

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday said that the party will hold marches in all districts to protect the right to vote and safeguard democracy and the Constitution. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "To protect the right to vote given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, safeguard democracy and defend the Constitution, the Samajwadi Party will hold marches in all districts. The marches will be held against the Election Commission."

Protests Erupt in Mumbai and Delhi

Activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, while members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged protests near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call. In Delhi, security was tightened in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Allegations and Demands for Removal

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a“traitor” and alleged that he is the "real anti-national" and said the protest in Mumbai would receive support from people across the country.

In Delhi, members of SFI and DYFI staged a protest near Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise, with CPI(M) leaders demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was held despite Delhi Police denying permission for the proposed demonstration and imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, who joined the protest, alleged that Kumar had violated rules governing the functioning of the Election Commission and demanded his removal.“Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested for the criminal activity of cutting people's votes,” Baby said. (ANI)

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