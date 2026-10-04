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Iran Signals Readiness for Both Conflict, Negotiations
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to pursue both military confrontation and diplomacy in dealing with the United States, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday, stressing that Tehran is "neither excited nor intimidated" by Washington’s actions.
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament.
He said Washington had sent proposals through intermediaries after Tehran presented a seven-day plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Qalibaf reiterated that the waterway would remain closed "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," referring to a framework agreement reached in June.
Iran formally communicated a set of conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators last month as part of efforts to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Among Tehran’s demands were a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all fronts, the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets and the lifting of the naval blockade imposed on its ports.
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament.
He said Washington had sent proposals through intermediaries after Tehran presented a seven-day plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Qalibaf reiterated that the waterway would remain closed "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," referring to a framework agreement reached in June.
Iran formally communicated a set of conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators last month as part of efforts to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Among Tehran’s demands were a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all fronts, the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets and the lifting of the naval blockade imposed on its ports.
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