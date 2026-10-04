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Cornell President Addresses Reopened Gang Rape Investigation
(MENAFN) The president of Cornell University spoke Saturday about allegations that a woman was gang raped on campus in 2024, describing the claims as “deeply disturbing.”
The case at the Ivy League institution in upstate New York returned to public attention last week after the local district attorney announced that authorities would reopen the criminal investigation to determine whether charges should be brought.
University President Michael Kotlikoff released the video statement nearly a week after the announcement, following earlier written responses from the university concerning the renewed investigation.
“What happened to ‘Jane Doe’ in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come,” Kotlikoff said, using the US term for a person whose identity is being withheld. “My heart aches when I think of what she experienced.”
He said the case had brought forward “heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use” at the university.
“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling,” he added.
The case at the Ivy League institution in upstate New York returned to public attention last week after the local district attorney announced that authorities would reopen the criminal investigation to determine whether charges should be brought.
University President Michael Kotlikoff released the video statement nearly a week after the announcement, following earlier written responses from the university concerning the renewed investigation.
“What happened to ‘Jane Doe’ in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come,” Kotlikoff said, using the US term for a person whose identity is being withheld. “My heart aches when I think of what she experienced.”
He said the case had brought forward “heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use” at the university.
“This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our history, and I know many of you are angry, saddened, and struggling,” he added.
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