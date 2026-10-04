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Bangladesh Rejects Alleged Houthi Attack on Medina Power Facility
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Sunday strongly condemned an alleged Houthi drone strike last week targeting an electricity facility in the Saudi city of Medina.
In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry described the “deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque” as an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites.
Holding the Houthis responsible for the incident, Bangladesh expressed full support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect its security and sovereignty.
The South Asian nation also said it “firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms regional peace and stability.”
The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen previously accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone attack Tuesday against an electricity distribution station in the holy city.
The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. The strike reportedly took one transformer offline but did not disrupt the broader electricity network.
The Houthis denied responsibility for the attack.
In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry described the “deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque” as an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites.
Holding the Houthis responsible for the incident, Bangladesh expressed full support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect its security and sovereignty.
The South Asian nation also said it “firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms regional peace and stability.”
The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen previously accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone attack Tuesday against an electricity distribution station in the holy city.
The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. The strike reportedly took one transformer offline but did not disrupt the broader electricity network.
The Houthis denied responsibility for the attack.
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