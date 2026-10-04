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Bosnia, Herzegovina Holds General Elections for Presidency, Parliament
(MENAFN) Voters in Bosnia and Herzegovina began casting ballots Sunday in general elections to select new members of the country’s leadership and legislative bodies at several levels of government.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are due to close at 7 pm, according to the Central Election Commission (CIK).
A total of 3,414,364 registered voters are eligible to participate in the elections, which take place every four years.
Citizens will elect the Bosniak, Croat and Serb representatives who make up the country’s three-member presidency, along with members of the state-level Parliamentary Assembly.
The elections will also determine the members of the House of Representatives of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country’s two entities. The other entity is Republika Srpska, which has its own National Assembly.
Voters will additionally choose the president and vice presidents of Republika Srpska, as well as representatives to the 10 cantonal assemblies within the Federation entity.
Overall, 518 public officials are set to be elected.
Bosnia and Herzegovina operates under a complex political structure created through the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the country’s war that lasted from 1992 to 1995.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are due to close at 7 pm, according to the Central Election Commission (CIK).
A total of 3,414,364 registered voters are eligible to participate in the elections, which take place every four years.
Citizens will elect the Bosniak, Croat and Serb representatives who make up the country’s three-member presidency, along with members of the state-level Parliamentary Assembly.
The elections will also determine the members of the House of Representatives of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country’s two entities. The other entity is Republika Srpska, which has its own National Assembly.
Voters will additionally choose the president and vice presidents of Republika Srpska, as well as representatives to the 10 cantonal assemblies within the Federation entity.
Overall, 518 public officials are set to be elected.
Bosnia and Herzegovina operates under a complex political structure created through the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the country’s war that lasted from 1992 to 1995.
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