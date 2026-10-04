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Serbian Orthodox Church Warns of Persecution Facing Palestinian Christians
(MENAFN) The Serbian Orthodox Church said Saturday that Christians in Palestine are facing persecution and discrimination, warning that efforts to marginalize their longstanding presence could threaten the region’s heritage.
In a letter addressed to Palestinian official Ramzi Khouri, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and expressed concern over deteriorating conditions affecting Christians and other communities in the region.
The church said Christians were enduring “suffering, persecution and discrimination,” emphasizing that civilian suffering, regardless of religious or ethnic identity, violates principles of human dignity.
It called for greater protection of Christian communities, highlighting their continuous presence in the region for more than 2,000 years and their importance to its historical and cultural heritage.
The church further cautioned that excluding or marginalizing any religious or ethnic group could undermine the region’s social and religious cohesion. It also called for adherence to international law and the protection of religious rights.
Porfirije said the church would continue raising the issue of safeguarding Christian communities and supporting peace efforts in the Middle East during meetings with political leaders and international organizations.
Khouri serves on the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chairs the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine.
In a letter addressed to Palestinian official Ramzi Khouri, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and expressed concern over deteriorating conditions affecting Christians and other communities in the region.
The church said Christians were enduring “suffering, persecution and discrimination,” emphasizing that civilian suffering, regardless of religious or ethnic identity, violates principles of human dignity.
It called for greater protection of Christian communities, highlighting their continuous presence in the region for more than 2,000 years and their importance to its historical and cultural heritage.
The church further cautioned that excluding or marginalizing any religious or ethnic group could undermine the region’s social and religious cohesion. It also called for adherence to international law and the protection of religious rights.
Porfirije said the church would continue raising the issue of safeguarding Christian communities and supporting peace efforts in the Middle East during meetings with political leaders and international organizations.
Khouri serves on the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chairs the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine.
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