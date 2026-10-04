Winter Weather Preparedness Week 2026

WHEREAS, Alaskan winters are picturesque and offer unique recreational opportunities. Once snow and ice blanket the landscape, Alaskan residents and visitors can ski, snowboard, snow machine, snowshoe, climb or ice skate, and engage in many other winter activities; and

WHEREAS, Alaska's winter weather also presents challenges and dangers that Alaskans must prepare for to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their belongings; and

WHEREAS, there are many common types of adverse winter conditions, including aircraft icing, blizzards, large ocean waves, freezing spray, avalanches, black ice, coastal floods, deep snow, freezing rain, frigid temperatures, wind chills, river and sea ice, and strong winds; and

WHEREAS, winter conditions in Alaska make travel difficult. Automobile accidents are the leading cause of death indirectly attributed to winter weather, and travelers should allow additional time for de-icing and driving, carry emergency supplies in their vehicles, and remain alert while operating motorized vehicles; and

WHEREAS, many Alaskans fall through ice. Those planning to venture onto ice should check ice conditions, share their travel plans, and be prepared to self-rescue; and

WHEREAS, it is essential that Alaskans monitor weather information sources for forecasts and warnings, create emergency communications plans, and assemble emergency supply kits including battery-operated weather radios; and

WHEREAS, through careful planning and basic safety steps, we can all be better equipped to handle emergency situations and can safely enjoy the timeless beauty of Alaska's winter.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim October 4-10, 2026 as:

Winter Weather Preparedness Week

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to prepare for hazardous winter weather to safely enjoy the season.

Dated: October 4, 2026

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