Alaska Employ People With Disabilities Week 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska Statute recognizes the first full week of October as Alaska Employ People with Disabilities Week to celebrate and foster the integration of Alaskans with disabilities into our State's workforce; and

WHEREAS, this observance highlights the talent and value that individuals with disabilities add to our workplaces and communities, and reaffirms Alaska's commitment to every citizen; and

WHEREAS, competitive and unified employment provides individuals with a sense of pride, financial security, stable living conditions, access to quality health management, and increased independence; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is an Employment First State, and our state agencies prioritize competitive and assimilated employment for all Alaskans. Alaska is committed to being a model employer by seeking qualified individuals with disabilities to contribute their knowledge and talents as public employees; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act empowers Alaskans with disabilities to pursue employment savings and earnings, while allowing them to continue to qualify for vital public benefits; and

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska recognizes and celebrates the talents and contributions of individuals with disabilities in the workplace and reaffirms its commitment to promoting awareness about disability employment opportunities, acknowledging that doing so is a critical part of our efforts to build an inclusive community and strong economy throughout Alaska.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim October 4-10, 2026 as:

Alaska Employ People with Disabilities Week

in Alaska and urge all Alaskans to observe this week with appropriate programs and activities and encourage employers to hire qualified Alaskans with disabilities and to advance the important message that individuals with disabilities are valued in Alaska's workforce.

Dated: October 4, 2026

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