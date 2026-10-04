FSSAI Orders Recall Of Everest Cumin Powder Batch Over Excess Pesticide Residues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Sunday that it has directed the recall of a batch of Everest-brand pre-packed cumin powder after laboratory tests found pesticide residues beyond the permissible limits, leading to the product being classified as "unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to an FSSAI notification, the affected batch was found to contain residues of the pesticides azoxystrobin and thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.

The regulatory sample of the pre-packed cumin powder was collected from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd. in Goa for testing.

"A regulatory sample of Pre-packed Cumin Powder was drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd., Goa. The food analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits," the food regulator stated.

"The Food Analyst declared the sample "UNSAFE" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," it added.

FSSAI said the product's manufacturer was given an opportunity to appeal against the findings of the food analyst. Following the appeal process, the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory, which confirmed the earlier findings that the product was unsafe for consumption due to the excessive pesticide residues.

Based on the laboratory findings, the food regulator ordered the immediate recall of the entire affected batch of Everest pre-packed cumin powder bearing Batch No. E080668761 from the market.

The regulator has also directed the food business operator (FBO) to maintain complete records of the recalled products and submit the required recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines.

Additionally, the company has been asked to implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and submit a compliance report upon completion of the recall process.

"The FBO was provided an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report, following which the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory. The Referral Food Laboratory confirmed that the sample was "UNSAFE", as Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were found above the prescribed maximum limits," the regulator stated.