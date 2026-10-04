Sandeepa Dhar Recollects The Colourful Narration By The Director Of 'Chumbak'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who is receiving a lot of good response to her work in the recently released OTT show 'Chumbak', has recollected her 1st narration from the director of the show Aatish Kapadia.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Talking about the narration, she said,“For me, I was amazed because when he narrated it, he played all the parts, he played all the characters, so he was changing voice from one character to another, tonality, everything changed. So he did the mannerisms, he fully became that character and within like five minutes, he had done everything”.

She told IANS,“He had done the background music, he had done each character and I was just looking at him like, 'Oh my god, what is this person?'. I had not met Atesh before that and I was like, just by the virtue of this, I would want to work with this person to learn because he's just so awesome. Once I read the script, I was like, 'Oh my god'. I was just laughing, it was so funny and I think it's got the heart of Aatish Kapadia in terms of his wit and humour and everything”.

“I felt like any part that you would give me in it, I would just do it even if they didn't give me Kiran, my part in the show, and they would give me something else, I would do it because, you know, I think it's every actor's dream to kind of work in this kind of a setup. So, it was amazing”, she added.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.