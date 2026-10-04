DA Hike Update: Central Government Employees Expect 3% Hike Before Durga Puja

DA Hike Update: The Centre might announce a major Dearness Allowance update for central government employees before Dussehra. The August AICPI-IW index jumped to 154.4. Read on to know the expected July DA hike and arrears timeline

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the July 2026 Dearness Allowance announcement as the festive season begins. Employee unions expect the Centre to declare the hike before Durga Puja and Diwali. The government has not released any official update yet, so the wait continues.The Ministry of Labour and Employment released the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) for August 2026. The index jumped to 154.4 from 153.2 in July. This marks a 1.2 point increase in just one month. The government uses this exact index to calculate the DA hike.The Centre revises the DA for employees twice a year, starting in January and July. Officials calculate this hike using the 12-month average of the AICPI-IW. The formula divides the 12-month average by 115.76, subtracts 1, and multiplies the result by 100. Every single month matters because it directly impacts the final average.Central government employees currently receive a 60 percent DA on their basic pay, effective from January 2026. The Centre previously approved a 2 percent hike in April. The new rates will apply from July, but everyone is still waiting for the official announcement.The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers sent a letter to the Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure on September 24. The union stated that the government already has the required index data and formula. They urged the ministry to speed up the process, add the hiked DA to salaries from July, and clear the arrears immediately.Employee unions also requested the government to release an ad-hoc bonus of up to Rs 21,000 before Dussehra and Diwali. They argued that this bonus will help workers manage their heavy festival expenses. The government has not shared any official decision regarding this demand yet.Experts estimate that the DA might increase from 60 percent to 63 percent for the July 2026 cycle, marking a solid 3 percent hike. This remains a projection for now. The Union Cabinet will confirm the final rate after giving its official approval.A 3 percent hike will give a Level-7 employee, with a basic pay of Rs 44,900, a monthly boost of Rs 1,347. Their three-month arrears from July to September will total Rs 4,041. A Level-1 employee, earning a basic pay of Rs 18,000, will see a Rs 540 monthly increase and get Rs 1,620 in arrears. These figures are rough estimates.The Centre usually announces the July DA hike in late September or October. The government applies this increased rate from July 1. Employees receive their pending arrears for July, August, and September along with their October salary. Officials will most likely make the announcement this October.The recent jump in the August index has already sparked discussions about the January 2027 DA hike. The government will finalize that rate based on the index numbers from July to December. Everything depends on how the index performs in the upcoming months. Experts cannot confirm any exact figures right now.