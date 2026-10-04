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Israeli Army Launches Shelling, Ground Incursion in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shelled a village in southern Syria on Saturday and later fired toward residential neighborhoods during a separate ground operation, according to reports.
Israeli artillery struck areas on the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.
Located in the Yarmouk Basin, Abidin has been targeted by Israeli artillery several times, including repeated attacks in September.
In a separate development, Israeli forces moved into an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province using two tanks and additional military vehicles. The forces then opened fire toward nearby residential areas.
Israel has continued carrying out military operations and other actions on Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue during the 81st UN General Assembly, saying Israel had carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
Israeli artillery struck areas on the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.
Located in the Yarmouk Basin, Abidin has been targeted by Israeli artillery several times, including repeated attacks in September.
In a separate development, Israeli forces moved into an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province using two tanks and additional military vehicles. The forces then opened fire toward nearby residential areas.
Israel has continued carrying out military operations and other actions on Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue during the 81st UN General Assembly, saying Israel had carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
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