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White House Creates Task Force to Assess AI Risks, Opportunities
(MENAFN) The White House has established a task force to evaluate the risks and potential benefits of artificial intelligence while examining how the US government should oversee the rapidly advancing technology.
The "Super Intelligence Force," led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, has been given 120 days to deliver its findings.
The group will assess current laws and possible legislative measures that Congress could pursue, while engaging with the technology sector to identify both emerging risks and potential opportunities.
Its mandate includes preparing strategies to address threats associated with advanced AI while avoiding regulatory measures that could restrict technological innovation or competition.
The task force will also examine how incidents involving data breaches, cyberattacks, model jailbreaks and other AI-related events are reported to federal authorities. It is expected to propose ways to strengthen the government's response using existing legal powers.
The task force was created after President Donald Trump met Tuesday with senior technology executives, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Trump said executives from leading US technology companies had signed a "morally binding" agreement committing them to AI safeguards, including internal monitoring measures and independent outside assessments of their systems.
The "Super Intelligence Force," led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, has been given 120 days to deliver its findings.
The group will assess current laws and possible legislative measures that Congress could pursue, while engaging with the technology sector to identify both emerging risks and potential opportunities.
Its mandate includes preparing strategies to address threats associated with advanced AI while avoiding regulatory measures that could restrict technological innovation or competition.
The task force will also examine how incidents involving data breaches, cyberattacks, model jailbreaks and other AI-related events are reported to federal authorities. It is expected to propose ways to strengthen the government's response using existing legal powers.
The task force was created after President Donald Trump met Tuesday with senior technology executives, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Trump said executives from leading US technology companies had signed a "morally binding" agreement committing them to AI safeguards, including internal monitoring measures and independent outside assessments of their systems.
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