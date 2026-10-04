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Stray Kids Skip Grammy Submissions Amid Asian Pop Category Debate
(MENAFN) South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids will not take part in the 2027 Grammy Awards after deciding against submitting music for consideration, its agency JYP Entertainment confirmed.
The group’s decision follows a similar move by BTS as controversy continues over a newly created Grammy category dedicated to Asian pop music.
"Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys," JYP said Friday, without explaining the reason behind the decision.
The development comes as the Recording Academy faces criticism over its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which is scheduled to be introduced at next year’s ceremony.
The category will include K-pop, J-pop and C-pop releases, with qualifying recordings required to make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.
The Recording Academy said it would proceed with the new category despite the criticism after consulting members of the Asian music community.
Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said there had been opposition to the proposal, while noting that the organization had also received significant backing for the category.
BTS announced in July that it would not submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammys.
At the time, BTS said it wanted music to be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
The group’s decision follows a similar move by BTS as controversy continues over a newly created Grammy category dedicated to Asian pop music.
"Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys," JYP said Friday, without explaining the reason behind the decision.
The development comes as the Recording Academy faces criticism over its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which is scheduled to be introduced at next year’s ceremony.
The category will include K-pop, J-pop and C-pop releases, with qualifying recordings required to make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.
The Recording Academy said it would proceed with the new category despite the criticism after consulting members of the Asian music community.
Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said there had been opposition to the proposal, while noting that the organization had also received significant backing for the category.
BTS announced in July that it would not submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammys.
At the time, BTS said it wanted music to be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
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