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Somalia Rejects Israeli Presence Under Any Circumstances
(MENAFN) Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his country will not allow an Israeli presence "under any circumstances."
In an interview with Al Jazeera scheduled to air Sunday, excerpts published ahead of the broadcast showed Mohamud alleging that Israel intends to establish a naval base in Berbera and gain access to the city’s airport. He said Israel’s broader objective is to position itself closer to the Gulf states and Iran.
Mohamud said efforts to draw Somalia into conflicts and tensions in the Middle East would fail, adding that his country would overcome the challenges he attributed to Israeli actions.
He also said residents of Somaliland oppose any Israeli presence in the region.
Somaliland, a breakaway territory in Somalia, declared independence in 1991 and was recognized by Israel last year. Somalia continues to regard Somaliland as an integral part of its territory.
In an interview with Al Jazeera scheduled to air Sunday, excerpts published ahead of the broadcast showed Mohamud alleging that Israel intends to establish a naval base in Berbera and gain access to the city’s airport. He said Israel’s broader objective is to position itself closer to the Gulf states and Iran.
Mohamud said efforts to draw Somalia into conflicts and tensions in the Middle East would fail, adding that his country would overcome the challenges he attributed to Israeli actions.
He also said residents of Somaliland oppose any Israeli presence in the region.
Somaliland, a breakaway territory in Somalia, declared independence in 1991 and was recognized by Israel last year. Somalia continues to regard Somaliland as an integral part of its territory.
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