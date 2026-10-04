Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets President Of The Transitional Sovereign Council Of Sudan In New Alamein

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on the sidelines of the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in New Alamein.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting addressed the developments in Sudan. President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position in support of the Sudanese people and preserving Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the cohesion of its national institutions. The President also emphasized Egypt's continued efforts at both regional and international levels to advance a political solution to the crisis, help end the war, and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people, thereby enabling Sudan to restore its security and stability and embark on the path of reconstruction and development.

General Al-Burhan expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's supportive stance toward Sudan, affirming that it embodies the unique historical and fraternal ties uniting the two peoples. He valued the political and humanitarian support Egypt provides to Sudan, as well as its gracious hosting of large numbers of Sudanese citizens forced to leave their country due to the war. He also emphasized the importance of not equating Sudan's legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities, commending Egypt's clear and steadfast position in this regard.

Talks also covered ways to strengthen relations between Egypt and Sudan. The President emphasized Egypt's commitment to continuing its support for the Sudanese people across various fields and to enhancing cooperation frameworks to serve mutual interests and fulfill the aspirations of both the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples for development and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.