403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Nursing Union Ends Teva Partnership Over Israeli Military Links
(MENAFN) The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has ended its commercial partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva UK, citing concerns over the company’s alleged links to Israel’s military.
Nurses 4 Palestine said Friday that Carmel O’Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, informed the group that Teva UK would no longer sponsor the upcoming RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit scheduled for Oct. 30.
O’Boyle communicated the decision in a letter to the union dated Sept. 23, according to the campaigning group.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine, alongside UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, said healthcare professionals and union members had been campaigning against the partnership.
The group said the RCN determined after additional due diligence into Teva Pharmaceuticals’ global record, "including operations subject to legal sanctions and intense public scrutiny, found the company incompatible with the ethical standards of the nursing profession."
The nursing union also said it would conduct a comprehensive review of its policy governing commercial partnerships, while acknowledging evidence submitted by campaigning organizations in an open letter dated Sept. 10.
Nurses 4 Palestine said Friday that Carmel O’Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, informed the group that Teva UK would no longer sponsor the upcoming RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit scheduled for Oct. 30.
O’Boyle communicated the decision in a letter to the union dated Sept. 23, according to the campaigning group.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine, alongside UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, said healthcare professionals and union members had been campaigning against the partnership.
The group said the RCN determined after additional due diligence into Teva Pharmaceuticals’ global record, "including operations subject to legal sanctions and intense public scrutiny, found the company incompatible with the ethical standards of the nursing profession."
The nursing union also said it would conduct a comprehensive review of its policy governing commercial partnerships, while acknowledging evidence submitted by campaigning organizations in an open letter dated Sept. 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment