India's Kusum Group Pharma Plant In Ukraine Comes Under Attack, Says Report: What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Pharma plant in Ukraine has been attacked by Russian drones amid conflicts between the two nations, as per reports. The plant is said to belong to India's Kusum group. According to a report by NDTV, the incident has caused an overall loss of ₹400 crore, leaving one dead and several injured.

Kusum Group pharma plant attacked in Ukraine: Report

The main structure of the plant in Ukraine's Sumy has been largely destroyed, said officials to NDTV. Reportedly, the number of casualties and injured is subject to change as rescue operations are said to be underway.

Several visuals from the attack have now emerged on X. In them, a large plume of smoke was seen rising from the plant area where the drones allegedly struck.

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The Kusum Group, identified as a Ukrainian pharmaceutical company, started in 1994. It operates as a distributor exporting Indian medicines to Ukraine. In 2002, the company began distributing its own brands. It moved its manufacturing, opening plants in India in 2007, followed by the one in Ukraine in 2009. It also has two more facilities in India.

The group produces more than 50 generic products. All of these are supplied for sale in countries like Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

Kusum Group is headed by India's Rajeev Gupta.

Zelensky reacts to 'Russian attack'

Reacting to the alleged attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared a post on X, calling it the“Russian attack”. He also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the one who died in the incident.

"This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks," Zelensky said.

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"Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites.

"It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror. This week alone, the Russians have used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation.

Today, Friedrich Merz @bundeskanzler– Federal Chancellor of Germany – is visiting Kyiv. A leader of a country that consistently demonstrates leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian strikes. We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he added.