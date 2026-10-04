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Trump, Cotton Clash Over Permanent Daylight Saving Time
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas exchanged criticism Saturday over efforts to make daylight saving time permanent across the United States.
Trump publicly posted what he identified as Cotton’s cellphone number and called on Arkansas residents to contact the senator and urge him to back the proposal.
Trump accused Cotton of holding up the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would eliminate the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and maintain daylight saving time throughout the year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, urging residents to contact the senator and “GET IT DONE.” He said extending daylight into the afternoon would benefit workers, sporting events and other activities.
Cotton rejected Trump’s position, pointing to earlier attempts to maintain daylight saving time year-round that were eventually abandoned after concerns over extremely late winter sunrises.
“Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump responded that putting Arkansas first would mean supporting longer afternoon daylight for residents while ending the practice of changing clocks twice each year.
Trump publicly posted what he identified as Cotton’s cellphone number and called on Arkansas residents to contact the senator and urge him to back the proposal.
Trump accused Cotton of holding up the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would eliminate the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans and maintain daylight saving time throughout the year.
“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, urging residents to contact the senator and “GET IT DONE.” He said extending daylight into the afternoon would benefit workers, sporting events and other activities.
Cotton rejected Trump’s position, pointing to earlier attempts to maintain daylight saving time year-round that were eventually abandoned after concerns over extremely late winter sunrises.
“Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first,” he wrote.
Trump responded that putting Arkansas first would mean supporting longer afternoon daylight for residents while ending the practice of changing clocks twice each year.
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