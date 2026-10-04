403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Displaced Families Seek Shelter as Winter Approaches
(MENAFN) Displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza called Saturday for tents, blankets and essential supplies ahead of winter, warning that a shortage of shelter and declining humanitarian assistance could leave thousands vulnerable to rain, cold temperatures and strong winds.
Dozens of displaced residents protested in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis, appealing to international organizations and donors to provide tents, shelter materials, food and other basic necessities amid Israel’s blockade.
“Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one of the signs held by protesters.
Families said they were worried about facing another difficult winter, recalling previous seasons when heavy rainfall flooded and damaged tents, leaving residents exposed to severe weather. Previous periods of extreme cold also resulted in deaths, including among children, while damaged structures collapsed and caused further fatalities.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor said.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many of the tents provide little protection against cold temperatures, rainfall and strong winds, calling on humanitarian groups to deliver shelter supplies before weather conditions deteriorate further.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees the Fash Farsh area, said the location contains 35 displacement camps housing around 6,000 families, with the total population estimated at about 40,000 people.
Dozens of displaced residents protested in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis, appealing to international organizations and donors to provide tents, shelter materials, food and other basic necessities amid Israel’s blockade.
“Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one of the signs held by protesters.
Families said they were worried about facing another difficult winter, recalling previous seasons when heavy rainfall flooded and damaged tents, leaving residents exposed to severe weather. Previous periods of extreme cold also resulted in deaths, including among children, while damaged structures collapsed and caused further fatalities.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor said.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many of the tents provide little protection against cold temperatures, rainfall and strong winds, calling on humanitarian groups to deliver shelter supplies before weather conditions deteriorate further.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees the Fash Farsh area, said the location contains 35 displacement camps housing around 6,000 families, with the total population estimated at about 40,000 people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment