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Najaf Airport Restores Flights with Iran After Suspension
(MENAFN) Najaf International Airport in Iraq is set to restart flights to and from Iran on Sunday, beginning with three evening services, following a limited US waiver related to sanctions, the airport administration said Saturday.
The administration said Iranian air traffic would resume after being suspended for several days, with the number of flights expected to gradually increase depending on individual airline schedules.
Iraq’s prime minister’s media office said Friday that an agreement had been reached allowing Iranian airlines to operate up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport, with Mahan Air excluded from the arrangement.
The agreement aims to facilitate passenger travel between Iraq and Iran while supporting humanitarian services, medical care, tourism and educational activities.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” from the United States to Iraq’s request and its cooperation in approving the exemption.
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced measures restricting Iranian airlines from operating flights to a number of countries.
The restrictions form part of Washington’s broader economic pressure campaign against Iran, while mediation efforts continue to end the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic that began on Feb. 28.
The administration said Iranian air traffic would resume after being suspended for several days, with the number of flights expected to gradually increase depending on individual airline schedules.
Iraq’s prime minister’s media office said Friday that an agreement had been reached allowing Iranian airlines to operate up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport, with Mahan Air excluded from the arrangement.
The agreement aims to facilitate passenger travel between Iraq and Iran while supporting humanitarian services, medical care, tourism and educational activities.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” from the United States to Iraq’s request and its cooperation in approving the exemption.
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced measures restricting Iranian airlines from operating flights to a number of countries.
The restrictions form part of Washington’s broader economic pressure campaign against Iran, while mediation efforts continue to end the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic that began on Feb. 28.
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