403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Claims Iran Has Abandoned Plans for Nuclear Weapons
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran has “virtually given up” plans to develop nuclear weapons, describing the claim as a key development in one of his administration’s central objectives in its conflict with Tehran.
Trump also said oil prices were falling after remaining elevated since Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
“Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for a rally in Ohio.
“By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations from Washington and Israel that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons. The position was reiterated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly last month.
Pezeshkian said Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons because they are prohibited under religious principles and offered to reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium under international monitoring.
At the same time, Tehran has continued to insist that its civilian nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes and that it will not accept major structural concessions unless the United States removes its economic sanctions.
Trump also said oil prices were falling after remaining elevated since Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
“Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for a rally in Ohio.
“By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations from Washington and Israel that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons. The position was reiterated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly last month.
Pezeshkian said Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons because they are prohibited under religious principles and offered to reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium under international monitoring.
At the same time, Tehran has continued to insist that its civilian nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes and that it will not accept major structural concessions unless the United States removes its economic sanctions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment