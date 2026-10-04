Guillermo Del Toro Defends 'Digger' Starring Tom Cruise

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has come out in defence of Tom Cruise and his recently released film 'Digger'.

The filmmaker has declared his love for the film. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and lashed out at the naysayers of Alejandro G. Inarritu's film.

“Entirely Petty headline”, the director wrote in response to a review of Warner Bros.' R-rated black comedy.“Love it or not. And yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and cinematically complex. Decidedly a theatrical experience”.

He also reposted others' positive reviews, including one praising Tom Cruise's performance as the film's lead.

He wrote,“Funny, I go into the platform and without even scrolling down, these are popping at the top of my timeline. So... I will just keep posting them. Tune in or drop out”.

The film is a comedy of catastrophic proportions, and is helmed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu.

Tom Cruise portrays the role of Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological catastrophe with the potential to spark a nuclear war. As the consequences of his actions threaten to spiral beyond control, he embarks on a frantic mission to prove to the world that he alone can save humanity before the disaster he unleashes destroys everything.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The screenplay has been penned by Alejandro G. Inarritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Inarritu and Berman.

The film is produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolas Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.