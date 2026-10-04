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Yemeni Army Reports Heavy Houthi Losses Across Multiple Fronts
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Saturday that at least 700 Houthi fighters were killed during 257 military operations conducted across several battlefronts in the country.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said government forces used a range of weapons and military assets during the operations, including aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers.
The campaign extended across Sanaa, Midi and Baqim, as well as battlefronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj. The largest share of the military activity was focused on positions in Taiz, he said.
The army targeted Houthi command and control facilities, troop gatherings, military preparations and reserve forces, in addition to weapons and ammunition warehouses, supply lines and transport routes.
Initial battlefield assessments indicated that the operations "neutralized at least 700" Houthi fighters, while also destroying high-value military targets and 170 combat vehicles and other military assets, according to the spokesman.
He said the reported losses weakened the Houthis’ military capabilities and reduced their ability to carry out further attacks against civilians in residential areas and villages.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the Yemeni army’s claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in war since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and other provinces in 2014. The conflict intensified the following year when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 broke down in July, followed by renewed and escalating fighting.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said government forces used a range of weapons and military assets during the operations, including aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers.
The campaign extended across Sanaa, Midi and Baqim, as well as battlefronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj. The largest share of the military activity was focused on positions in Taiz, he said.
The army targeted Houthi command and control facilities, troop gatherings, military preparations and reserve forces, in addition to weapons and ammunition warehouses, supply lines and transport routes.
Initial battlefield assessments indicated that the operations "neutralized at least 700" Houthi fighters, while also destroying high-value military targets and 170 combat vehicles and other military assets, according to the spokesman.
He said the reported losses weakened the Houthis’ military capabilities and reduced their ability to carry out further attacks against civilians in residential areas and villages.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the Yemeni army’s claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in war since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and other provinces in 2014. The conflict intensified the following year when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 broke down in July, followed by renewed and escalating fighting.
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