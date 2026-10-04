Defense Forces Strike Russian Buk-M3 Air Defense System In Zaporizhzhia Region And UAV Launch Site Near Donetsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that a“Buk-M3” air defense missile system belonging to the Russian army was struck near the village of Kuroshany in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Donetsk area of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops struck a site where the enemy's attack drones were stored, prepared, and launched.

“The storage, preparation, and launch sites for the Russian aggressors' attack drones are among our top priorities. Systematic strikes against such facilities are aimed at reducing the Russian Federation's ability to use attack drones against the civilian population of Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, near the town of Klimovo in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian forces struck an enemy electronic warfare station.

In the areas of Hirnyk, Yasynuvata, and Donetsk in the Donetsk region, telecommunications hubs belonging to Russian units were struck.

Russian forces shell 47 settlements inregion over past day

Repair units of the Russian invaders were also struck in the areas of Vesela Tarasivka and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a drone launch site in the Donetsk region and military facilities in the Belgorod region.