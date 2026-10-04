Russian Drone Strike On Civilian Vehicle In Kharkiv Region Injures Two People
️“Today at around 10:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the village of Zolochiv. A 62-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in the attack,” Syniehubov wrote.Read also: Izium hit by large-caliber multiple rocket launcher
According to him, the victims have been taken to the hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of shelling in the Kharkiv region on October 3, two people were killed, seven others were injured, and there was significant damage to civilian infrastructure.
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