Russian Drone Attacks On Kherson Region Injure Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 8:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked the Central District of Kherson with a drone. A 67-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike. He suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his arm. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

A 65-year-old man was also taken to the hospital after being attacked by a Russian drone around 10:00 a.m. in the Korabelny district of Kherson. The victim was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

In addition, the Regional Military Administration noted that medical assistance was required for a nurse at one of the medical facilities in Bilozerky, who had been injured the previous day due to Russian shelling. As a result of the enemy attack on the medical facility, the 51-year-old woman sustained an explosive-blast injury and a concussion. She will receive outpatient treatment.

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As previously reported, a 63-year-old man was wounded in the Kherson region on the evening of October 3 as a result of Russian shelling of residential neighborhoods.