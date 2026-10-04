Israeli Curriculum Imposed On About 45,000 Palestinian Students In East Jerusalem: RCJA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) – The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA) has issued a special report, titled "Education in Jerusalem: Between Distortion, Judaization, and Israelization." The report examines the city's eduactional state and the Israeli policies and practices imposed throughout the decades of Israeli occupation.

The report details the policies aimed to Judaize, Hebraize, and Israelize Jerusalem's education sector, which impacted universities, schools, students, and curricula alike.

Manifested through numerous violations and practices, these policies include raids and closures of schools and universities, arrest of students and teachers, and restrictions on renovation or expansion of educational facilities.

The report showed the most critical issue is curricula distortion and attempts to impose Israeli educational programs designed to propagate the Zionist narrative and erase the city's historic Arab-Palestinian identity.

Currently, the document notes that approximately 45,000 of the 120,000 Palestinian students in East Jerusalem are subjected to the Israeli curriculum.

On its goals, the RCJA said the step came to expose Israeli educational schemes in Jerusalem and raise global public awareness, including among international humanitarian, legal, educational, and cultural organizations.

The committee issued this special report to urge these bodies to intensify their efforts and fulfill their duty to protect education and human dignity and safeguard fundamental rights in Jerusalem and Palestine.

The report features two significant articles authored by Dr. Nafez Asileh and Dr. Ali Abu Ras.

According to the committee, the two figures are specialists in Jerusalem's education and culture sectors and are "eyewitnesses who closely monitor, on a daily basis, the practices affecting the education sector." The committee safeguarding education in Jerusalem is "fundamental" to preserve the Palestinian identity, support steadfastness, and uphold the right of future generations to their history and culture.

Based on this conviction, RCJA said it is "committed to prioritizing" the education file and raising awareness regarding all relevant matters.

For over a quarter of a century, the committee has reiterated its call teaching the Jerusalem cause as a mandatory subject in schools and universities.

This effort aligns with the directives of the Hashemite leadership, which holds historical custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, RCJA pointed out.

The committee affirmed Jordan will remain an "unwavering" supporter of the Palestinian people and back their resilience, their presence and their identity in Jerusalem and Palestine, whatever the cost of the sacrifices is.

//Petra// AG