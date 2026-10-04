Jaghbir Elected ACI Chairman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) – During its inaugural meeting held Sunday, Board of Directors of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) elected Fathi Jaghbir as Chairman and Dima Sakhtian as Deputy Chairperson.

Also at the meeting, the board elected Ahmad Khodari as Treasurer, while Majdi Hashlamoun, Raed Takruri and Sa'ad Yassin were picked to assume various financial and administrative posts.

Additionally, the board comprises Dr. Iyad Abu Haltam, Ahed Rajabi, and Fawaz Shaka'a as elected members.

//Petra//AG