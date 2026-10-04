Hiboy Joins Fremont Police Safety Fair With Hands-On Micromobility Safety Rodeo

NEW YORK - October 4th, 2026 - Hiboy, a micromobility brand focused on making electric riding more accessible and enjoyable, joined the Fremont Police and Fire Departments for the 2026 Fremont Police Safety Fair on October 3, bringing hands-on micromobility safety experience to the local community.

Held at the Fremont Police Safety Fair, the event brought together public safety agencies, city departments, community organizations, and local residents for an afternoon of safety education and community engagement.

As a participating partner of the Fremont Police Department, Hiboy hosted a dedicated Micromobility Safety Rodeo, where participants could practice riding skills in a controlled setting. The 50-by-80-foot course featured a figure-eight track and slalom course designed to help riders practice turning, steering, maneuvering, and maintaining control.

Hands-On Micromobility Safety Education

The Hiboy area also featured a Safety Education Station with electric bikes and an electric scooter, giving participants an opportunity to learn more about responsible micromobility use.

Hiboy staff were on site throughout the event to engage with participants and share practical guidance on riding safety, including vehicle control and safe charging practices. The area also included a Safe Charging & Fire Safety display and a giveaway station offering premium helmets and other safety-related items.

By combining education with a real riding course, the Rodeo gave participants an opportunity to put basic riding techniques into practice rather than simply learning about them.

“Community safety starts with education and hands-on experience,” said a Hiboy representative.“We were proud to partner with the Fremont Police Department and bring this experience to the Fremont community. Creating opportunities for riders to practice their skills and learn about responsible riding is an important part of building safer micromobility communities.”

The Fremont Police Safety Fair also featured police and fire equipment, K-9 demonstrations, drones, a Mobile Command Unit, fire safety demonstrations, health resources, food trucks, and community exhibits. The 2026 event also introduced a new e-bike safety course and a DoorDash delivery robot demonstration.

Children and families could participate in the Safe Moves Bike Rodeo, where they practiced bicycling and scooter riding while learning about traffic signs, signals, crosswalks, bike lanes, and other elements of street safety.

Continuing Hiboy's Support for Rider Education

The Fremont event is part of Hiboy's ongoing participation in community-based rider safety programs.

Earlier this year, Hiboy supported the CSUF Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab, hosted by the California State University, Fullerton Police Department. The event gave students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to practice braking, turning, obstacle avoidance, and situational awareness through a supervised riding course.

In May, Hiboy also supported the Rancho Cucamonga E-Bike Safety Fair, which brought teenagers and families together for safety workshops and supervised riding activities covering topics such as helmet use, pre-ride checks, road awareness, and responsible riding.

Together with its partnership with the Fremont Police Department, these events reflect Hiboy's continued involvement in rider education across campuses and local communities. Rather than focusing only on the vehicles themselves, Hiboy is also supporting opportunities for riders to learn how to use them safely and responsibly in real-world environments.

About Hiboy

Hiboy is a micromobility brand offering electric scooters, electric bikes, and other personal electric transportation products. Through product development, safety education, and community engagement, Hiboy supports accessible and responsible electric mobility.