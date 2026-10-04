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Marysol Rezanov Launches Specialized Healing For People Living With The Aftermath Of NHI Abduction Experiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV - For decades, a quiet population of Americans has been carrying something they could not fully talk about. They have had experiences involving non-human intelligence. Some remember being taken. Some remember being examined. Some remember technology they still cannot describe. Many carry fragments - missing time, unexplained markings, repeated nighttime encounters, intrusive memories that will not fade. And for most of them, the hardest part has not been the experience itself. The hardest part has been having nowhere to turn.
In Las Vegas, that is beginning to change. Marysol Rezanov, founder of Tierra Del Sol, has quietly built one of the few dedicated healing practices in the country specifically equipped to support individuals recovering from NHI (non-human intelligence) abduction experiences.
A Population Larger Than Most People Realize
The number of Americans who report NHI contact or abduction experiences is far larger than mainstream conversation has acknowledged. Peer-reviewed survey research dating back decades has consistently suggested that millions of U.S. adults - some estimates range into the tens of millions globally - report experiences consistent with contact or abduction phenomena. A substantial 1991 Roper Organization survey famously indicated that roughly one in fifty American adults reported experiences that researchers associated with potential abduction patterns. More recent polling continues to confirm that a meaningful percentage of the global population reports some form of NHI encounter.
For many of these experiencers, the haunting memories and intrusive thoughts can become debilitating. Sleep is disrupted. Relationships strain. Careers quietly suffer. A sense of isolation sets in because the people around them have no framework for what they are describing - and until recently, neither did most of the professional helping community.
The Government Is Finally Acknowledging What Experiencers Have Known for Years
The cultural landscape has shifted dramatically. Over the past year, the U.S. Department of War has released multiple batches of previously classified UAP documents through the WAR/UFO portal under a program called PURSUE (the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters). The fifth release alone included 53 documents, 10 images, six videos, and three audio recordings - spanning materials from the Pentagon, the CIA, the FBI, and other federal agencies. The portal has received more than one billion visits worldwide. The National Archives now maintains Record Group 615 specifically for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena records.
In 2025, the documentary film The Age of Disclosure placed 34 senior U.S. government, military, and intelligence officials on the record discussing an alleged 80-year cover-up of non-human intelligent life and reverse-engineering of recovered technology. Congressional hearings have continued. Public opinion has moved. A conversation once reserved for the fringe is now unfolding in prime time.
The tables are turning. And the people who have been carrying these experiences in silence for decades are finally being met with cultural permission to come forward.
Who Is Marysol Rezanov?
Marysol Rezanov is a Las Vegas-based shaman, lightworker, and spiritual guide. Her shamanic experience is carried through biological lineage, built on many years of formal training as a Pampamesayoq and Chakaruna within the ancient Andean Q'ero Nation tradition of Peru - a lineage widely regarded as the last direct inheritors of Incan spiritual wisdom. Her indigenous healing practice is further grounded in the wisdom traditions of Ancient Egypt. She identifies as an Indigo Lightworker.
Alongside her indigenous training, Marysol brings nearly two decades of professional experience in the mental health field, having completed the Master of Social Work program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Tierra Del Sol operates entirely separately from that work and is offered as an alternative spiritual path for those drawn to it.
Why Her Qualifications Are Unique
Marysol has been publicly speaking to the reality of Interdimensional Beings and NHI presence long before mainstream disclosure caught up. Her position has been consistent - truth over speculation. She was previously appointed Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure under the New Paradigm Institute, an association that has since concluded. She was a featured Xpert Presenter at the 2026 CONTACT Modalities XPO at Lake Lawn Resort in Wisconsin and is a confirmed featured speaker at the upcoming Alien Event Cosmic Command Las Vegas (October 16-18, 2026) at the Alexis Park Resort.
Few practitioners in the country combine authentic ancient lineage, extensive professional background in trauma-informed care, and direct, practical experience supporting NHI experiencers. Even fewer are willing to speak about the specifics - including recovery from implants, vibrational frequency attacks, and advanced technology - with the clarity Marysol brings.
Learn More or Book a Session
Visit tierradelsol to explore Marysol's full library of writing on shamanism, lightwork, UAP experiencer support, starseeds, and the modern disclosure movement, or to book a session.
In Las Vegas, that is beginning to change. Marysol Rezanov, founder of Tierra Del Sol, has quietly built one of the few dedicated healing practices in the country specifically equipped to support individuals recovering from NHI (non-human intelligence) abduction experiences.
A Population Larger Than Most People Realize
The number of Americans who report NHI contact or abduction experiences is far larger than mainstream conversation has acknowledged. Peer-reviewed survey research dating back decades has consistently suggested that millions of U.S. adults - some estimates range into the tens of millions globally - report experiences consistent with contact or abduction phenomena. A substantial 1991 Roper Organization survey famously indicated that roughly one in fifty American adults reported experiences that researchers associated with potential abduction patterns. More recent polling continues to confirm that a meaningful percentage of the global population reports some form of NHI encounter.
For many of these experiencers, the haunting memories and intrusive thoughts can become debilitating. Sleep is disrupted. Relationships strain. Careers quietly suffer. A sense of isolation sets in because the people around them have no framework for what they are describing - and until recently, neither did most of the professional helping community.
The Government Is Finally Acknowledging What Experiencers Have Known for Years
The cultural landscape has shifted dramatically. Over the past year, the U.S. Department of War has released multiple batches of previously classified UAP documents through the WAR/UFO portal under a program called PURSUE (the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters). The fifth release alone included 53 documents, 10 images, six videos, and three audio recordings - spanning materials from the Pentagon, the CIA, the FBI, and other federal agencies. The portal has received more than one billion visits worldwide. The National Archives now maintains Record Group 615 specifically for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena records.
In 2025, the documentary film The Age of Disclosure placed 34 senior U.S. government, military, and intelligence officials on the record discussing an alleged 80-year cover-up of non-human intelligent life and reverse-engineering of recovered technology. Congressional hearings have continued. Public opinion has moved. A conversation once reserved for the fringe is now unfolding in prime time.
The tables are turning. And the people who have been carrying these experiences in silence for decades are finally being met with cultural permission to come forward.
Who Is Marysol Rezanov?
Marysol Rezanov is a Las Vegas-based shaman, lightworker, and spiritual guide. Her shamanic experience is carried through biological lineage, built on many years of formal training as a Pampamesayoq and Chakaruna within the ancient Andean Q'ero Nation tradition of Peru - a lineage widely regarded as the last direct inheritors of Incan spiritual wisdom. Her indigenous healing practice is further grounded in the wisdom traditions of Ancient Egypt. She identifies as an Indigo Lightworker.
Alongside her indigenous training, Marysol brings nearly two decades of professional experience in the mental health field, having completed the Master of Social Work program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Tierra Del Sol operates entirely separately from that work and is offered as an alternative spiritual path for those drawn to it.
Why Her Qualifications Are Unique
Marysol has been publicly speaking to the reality of Interdimensional Beings and NHI presence long before mainstream disclosure caught up. Her position has been consistent - truth over speculation. She was previously appointed Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure under the New Paradigm Institute, an association that has since concluded. She was a featured Xpert Presenter at the 2026 CONTACT Modalities XPO at Lake Lawn Resort in Wisconsin and is a confirmed featured speaker at the upcoming Alien Event Cosmic Command Las Vegas (October 16-18, 2026) at the Alexis Park Resort.
Few practitioners in the country combine authentic ancient lineage, extensive professional background in trauma-informed care, and direct, practical experience supporting NHI experiencers. Even fewer are willing to speak about the specifics - including recovery from implants, vibrational frequency attacks, and advanced technology - with the clarity Marysol brings.
Learn More or Book a Session
Visit tierradelsol to explore Marysol's full library of writing on shamanism, lightwork, UAP experiencer support, starseeds, and the modern disclosure movement, or to book a session.
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